District maps have been finalized for New York’s new congressional and state Senate seats — so now there’s no escaping the chaos. A court’s wee-hours release of official maps over the weekend led to another round of campaign reshuffling that’s still playing out. One big curveball: Rep. Mondaire Jones, who had been embroiled in some intra-party drama over his district in Westchester and Rockland, announced that he’ll instead be running for Congress in…Manhattan and Brooklyn, far from his current home. That district, the 10th, is the same one where former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has now officially launched a run. Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou also announced her candidacy for the seat Saturday.

