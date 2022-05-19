Denver's e-bike rebate program on indefinite hiatus

There's no set date for when the rebate program offering Denver residents $400 toward the purchase of an e-bike will return after the city hit pause because it reached capacity.

What's happening: Denver's climate action office said the instant rebate program reached capacity on May 11 — surpassing the city's expectations. The program launched on Earth Day, April 22.

The city received 3,250 e-bike rebate applications.

At least 40% of the applications were income-qualified, meaning those applicants can get more money — up to $1,200.

Climate action office spokesperson Winna MacLaren told Axios Denver the city will know how many rebates have been used by mid-July, which is also the deadline for using the credits.

The application pause doesn't affect people who have already applied, according to the city.

Denverites who received a rebate voucher will be able to use the funds at several bike shops across the metro area.

Once enough rebates are redeemed, the city will reach out to see how people are using their new e-bikes, MacLaren said.

That feedback will help the city determine whether the program reduced car trips, which can provide some estimates on emission reductions.

MacLaren said the city will be partnering with organizations to provide incentives encouraging people to bike more often.

Background: The e-bike rebate program is part of the city's five-year plan to address climate change. It's one of several options giving people money to make their lives and homes more eco-friendly.

The city is also offering home energy rebates for people interested in installing heat pumps, water heaters and electric vehicle chargers.

Be smart: You can sign up online to get updates on when applications for the e-bike rebates go live again.