Denver's e-bike rebate program on indefinite hiatus
There's no set date for when the rebate program offering Denver residents $400 toward the purchase of an e-bike will return after the city hit pause because it reached capacity.
What's happening: Denver's climate action office said the instant rebate program reached capacity on May 11 — surpassing the city's expectations. The program launched on Earth Day, April 22.
- The city received 3,250 e-bike rebate applications.
- At least 40% of the applications were income-qualified, meaning those applicants can get more money — up to $1,200.
Climate action office spokesperson Winna MacLaren told Axios Denver the city will know how many rebates have been used by mid-July, which is also the deadline for using the credits.
The application pause doesn't affect people who have already applied, according to the city.
- Denverites who received a rebate voucher will be able to use the funds at several bike shops across the metro area.
- Once enough rebates are redeemed, the city will reach out to see how people are using their new e-bikes, MacLaren said.
- That feedback will help the city determine whether the program reduced car trips, which can provide some estimates on emission reductions.
- MacLaren said the city will be partnering with organizations to provide incentives encouraging people to bike more often.
Background: The e-bike rebate program is part of the city's five-year plan to address climate change. It's one of several options giving people money to make their lives and homes more eco-friendly.
- The city is also offering home energy rebates for people interested in installing heat pumps, water heaters and electric vehicle chargers.
Be smart: You can sign up online to get updates on when applications for the e-bike rebates go live again.
