Spring snow storm to hit Denver area with big totals expected in mountains

A late-season snow storm expected to hit the Front Range this week will increase the fire danger — and then help mitigate it.

What to know: A cold front will drop temperatures by 40° Thursday and produce wind gusts topping out near 30mph.

The wet part begins midday Friday, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a hazardous weather outlook . Highs will only reach the upper 40s Friday and Saturday with lows near or below freezing.

A rain and snow mix is expected for Friday night and heavier into Saturday morning with thunder possible, too.

What to watch: The upslope storm could bring 10 to 20 inches of snow to the foothills above 6,000 feet and eastern Continental Divide, according to OpenSnow meteorologist Joel Gratz.

Of note: Mary Jane at Winter Park and Arapahoe Basin are both still open for skiing.