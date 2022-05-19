ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring snow storm to hit Denver area with big totals expected in mountains

By John Frank
Axios Denver
 4 days ago
A late-season snow storm expected to hit the Front Range this week will increase the fire danger — and then help mitigate it.

What to know: A cold front will drop temperatures by 40° Thursday and produce wind gusts topping out near 30mph.

  • The wet part begins midday Friday, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a hazardous weather outlook . Highs will only reach the upper 40s Friday and Saturday with lows near or below freezing.
  • A rain and snow mix is expected for Friday night and heavier into Saturday morning with thunder possible, too.

What to watch: The upslope storm could bring 10 to 20 inches of snow to the foothills above 6,000 feet and eastern Continental Divide, according to OpenSnow meteorologist Joel Gratz.

Of note: Mary Jane at Winter Park and Arapahoe Basin are both still open for skiing.

CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Spilt Week With A Cool Start And Warm Finish

DENVER (CBS)- The final full week of May will be half and half. Starting out with a cool and unsettled weather pattern with showers and isolated thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday. Then much warmer and drier weather will take control by Thursday. A look at the jet stream map shows a cooling trough of low pressure that will control Colorado’s weather for the first half of the week. (credit: CBS) The best chance for rain over the Denver metro area will be on Tuesday. While there is a chance for showers in the morning, most of the rain is expected to be...
OutThere Colorado

Weekend snowstorm broke, tied several weather records in Colorado

The widespread snowstorm that blasted Colorado over the weekend broke and tied several records across the state, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). By 8 AM on Saturday morning two inches of snow was measured in Pueblo, setting a new record for May 21st snowfall. The previous record was 0.2 inches, and was set in 2001. Saturday also tied May 21, 2001 for the city's latest measurable snowfall on record.
Axios Denver

May storm dumps big snow in Colorado

Colorado posted some impressive snow totals from the wet spring storm on Saturday.Why it matters: Hundreds of thousands of Xcel Energy customers lost power and downed tree limbs littered Denver metro neighborhoods.Others braved tough road conditions to make it to the ski slopes.What to know: Temperatures and snowfall set records in many areas, the National Weather Service reports. Here are some notable totals:Floyd Hill: 24 inchesRocky Mountain National Park: 23.8 inchesCripple Creek: 20 inchesWoodland Park 18 inchesKen Caryl: 17.7 inchesGenesee: 17 inchesAurora: 5 inchesBoulder: 4.5 inchesDenver (downtown): 2.6 inchesOur thought bubble: If you didn't like the snow, blame me. I put away the snow shovel last week, jinxing us all.I've lived here long enough to know better. Now I'm paying for it with a $1,000 bill to remove broken tree limbs in my yard.
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Uncover Your Plants, Widespread Frost And Freeze Threat Is Over

DENVER (CBS4) – You can finally uncover the plants you’ve been looking after for the last few days. The threat for a widespread frost or freeze is over. (credit: CBS) Temperatures overnight and early Sunday morning didn’t get as low as anticipated in many areas thanks to some cloud cover. Most places only fell into the mid to upper 30s on the eastern plains. It will stay cool through Tuesday with a warming trend expected to get underway on Wednesday. Although temps will be below average for the next few days we aren’t expecting any more freezing temperatures across the lower elevations of eastern and western Colorado, including around metro Denver.
KXRM

May snowstorm delivers big snow totals

COLORADO SPRINGS — Our Saturday in May is looking a little more like a day we’d see in January as many are waking up to snow-packed yards. Friday to Saturday’s snowstorm packed a punch to Colorado with many people recording over five inches of snow. We could have had even more snow fall, but because […]
KRDO News Channel 13

What to do with fallen tree branches following late-season winter storm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities is giving some advice about to do with fallen tree branches in light of late-season winter storm that caused damage across Southern Colorado. First and foremost, if a fallen tree is touching a power line, Springs Utilities is asking the community to not touch the tree or The post What to do with fallen tree branches following late-season winter storm appeared first on KRDO.
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Winter Storm Arriving With Possible Feet Of Snow

Our much anticipated winter storm is almost here! Ahead of our storm, the wind is been brutal and we have had Red Flag Warnings covering almost all of Colorado thanks to the critical fire danger. Friday will be nothing like Thursday. Snow will start in the northern mountains through the overnight hours, getting much more widespread by sunrise. For the Denver area, there may be some light rain early in the day. Snow will take a little bit to fill in along the Front Range, most likely not until later in the morning. When the snow does start, it will take...
KXRM

Photos & Videos of Colorado’s May snowstorm

COLORADO SPRINGS — Residents of Colorado Springs shared photos and videos of the spring snowstorm that occurred over the course of this weekend. Here is a comparison of the weather the day before Saturday’s snowstorm. Damaged trees lean against power lines in videos shown below. Some powerlines have even caught flames with surrounding branches. The […]
UPI News

Colorado blasted with late-spring snowfall

It's been two days since AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures were in the 90-degree range in many parts of Colorado, including the Denver metro area, but the late-spring surge of warmth now seems like a distant memory in the state. As of Saturday morning, locales across the state were covered in...
CBS Denver

Hundreds Of Flights At DIA Delayed Or Canceled As Winter Storm Moves Across Colorado

By Danielle Chavira DENVER (CBS4) – A late (and unusual) May snowstorm caused some troubles for Denver International Airport on Friday. At one point, the airport reported more than 210 cancelations and more than 300 delays. It’s not clear if all were caused by weather. Colorado weather got us like 👇 If you’re flying out today or tomorrow, check your flight status w your airline before heading to DEN. Drive safely, or consider taking the RTD A-Line ❄️❄️❄️ #cowx pic.twitter.com/2sLGqXRWa1 — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) May 20, 2022 DIA reminds passengers to check with their airlines ahead of time.
Axios Denver

Axios Denver

