ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

New local venture reports Austin's good news

By Asher Price
Axios Austin
Axios Austin
 4 days ago

Two award-winning former Austin television journalists have recently started a new venture, aiming to share positive stories in these embattled times.

Driving the news: Judy Maggio, the beloved former anchor of KVUE, and Leslie Rhode, whose career spans Washington, D.C., Texas and Arkansas, have launched ATX Good News .

Details: Recent segments, posted on Facebook and Instagram, include:

What they're saying: "We are all craving this type of news," Rhode told Axios. "We've been living through a health crisis if not a humanitarian crisis."

  • "It's almost like we're trying to cultivate compassion," Maggio said, "and remind people that even in a difficult time, at their core most human beings are kind. That rarely turns up in your social media feed."

Launched in January, ATX Good News has more than 2,000 followers on Facebook.

Between the lines: Maggio told Axios that despite retiring from broadcast journalism twice — from KVUE and KLRU — "I missed storytelling in a huge way. That's what feeds my soul."

  • Rhode and Maggio said ATX Good News is not currently a money-making venture — "it's purely a passion project," Maggio says — but the team is examining revenue-generating possibilities.

The bottom line: "Despite the barrage of bad news, the world is a great place and people want to help one another," Maggio says.

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

How Austin medical supplies end up in Ukraine

Tonya Levchuk's mother is a master packer — which comes in handy when you're trying to win a war. The big picture: The Liberty Ukraine Foundation, based out of Levchuk's East Austin home, sends medical supplies, combat boots, military garb and other material to Ukraine to supply troops in the grinding war.
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

Austin's quintessential, travel-ready snacks

We recently asked Axios readers for Austin snacks that travel well. What you're saying: You guys had a lot of great suggestions... Nathan M. asks, "How well would Fredericksburg peaches travel to D.C.?" Jimmy wrote: "It has got to be pecan pie."That reminds us of the great pecan vs. pumpkin pie throwdown y'all haggled over last November."I think pecans are the right pick," says Aaron D. "The kind of thing LBJ would bring."True story — well, we're pretty sure it's true: LBJ used to fly Blue Bell up to the White House. (Robert Caro: Can you confirm that for us?)Aaron...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

Kenyan eatery in Austin wows

Craving something different, we recently tried The Kibanda, a new Kenyan eatery operating out of GhostLine Kitchens, which is basically a stylish commissary deluxe off East Ben White Boulevard in Southeast Austin.There's no table service at GhostLine — instead you order at a window, or online, and your food is presented at a pick-up window. There are plenty of shaded picnic tables for dining.Unexpected — and happy — marriages of flavors abound at The Kibanda. We ordered:The rolex — a delicious Kenyan omelet stuffed with beef and cabbage, and rolled in a flaky chapati;Smoked sausage topped with a fresh tomato...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

Austin fashion consultant tells us what's in style for the workplace

As Central Texans get off their couches and back to their pre-pandemic cubicles, a burning question hangs in the air:What to wear?Driving the news: Austin is returning to the workplace at a higher rate than the rest of the U.S., per new data from Kastle Systems.Austin office occupancy is at 60.3% — it's only 43.2% nationally.What they're saying: We checked in with Austin-based fashion consultant Laurel Kinney for sartorial advice."Most of the people calling me now are going back to work, but looking at their pre-pandemic wardrobes and feeling they don't relate to them anymore.""They spent the last two years...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
State
Arkansas State
Axios Austin

Lifeguard shortage delays Austin pool openings

Austin public pools that closed during the offseason will open later than normal this summer because of a lifeguard shortage — and some could remain shuttered indefinitely.Why it matters: Swimming pools are a critical redoubt from the heat. It's only May and we've already seen record-breaking temps.Flashback: City officials have been warning for months about how a tight labor market and the pandemic combined for a lifeguard shortage.In March, the city limited hours at Barton Springs Pool, its crown jewel.The pool remains shut down on Mondays and Wednesdays — in addition to its traditional closure on Thursdays — except for 5-8am....
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

Crypto returns to Austin for Consensus conference

It was nearly impossible to dodge the cryptocurrency and NFT talk during this year's South by Southwest, and that hype returns to Austin next month for CoinDesk's "Consensus" conference.State of play: Crypto enthusiasts will descend upon the convention center from June 9-12 for a week of conversations around blockchain, crypto, Web 3 and the metaverse.Why it matters: For better or worse, crypto's popularity is gaining steam, and the conference's switch to Austin underscores the city's dominance as a tech hub.Details: Crypto is changing the way people buy and sell.It's already a $2 trillion trading market, and wildly popular among young people, especially rich ones.Yes but: The market is volatile, recently humbling companies that made a big show of building up exposure to digital assets in recent years.What they're saying: Mayor Steve Adler, who is expected to speak at the event, praised the move."Every day this disruptive revolution becomes more and more mainstream," he said in a statement. "Austin, a city of early adopters where new and great ideas flourish, embraces this new world and is eager to 'welcome home' Consensus 2022."Of note: Ticket prices for Consensus range from $1,200 to as high as $9,000, with discounts for students and academia.
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

Startup Ferry expands EV leasing to Austin

Local startup Ferry announced today that Austinites can begin leasing Tesla Model 3s and Model Ys — the first time the subscription app has made short-term leases on electric vehicles available to its users. State of play: Ferry launched last year, aiming to make electric vehicle leasing affordable and accessible. The startup announced a $4 million seed round led by Porsche heir Toni Piëch's AMYP Ventures, Venn Ventures, and angel investors Adam Forst and Lisa Besserman. Now, customers can use the Ferry app to pick a Tesla and get the vehicle delivered by June.Ferry's Austin users can already lease Vespa...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

Austin security wait remains among the quickest in the U.S.

Data: Bounce; Note: Security check data is as of March 10, 2022, and includes all departing passengers. Passport control data takes an average from March 8, 2021, to March 7, 2022, and includes all arriving international passengers; Chart: Simran Parwani/AxiosTurns out, apart from the occasional crush of SXSW, Austin-Bergstrom runs pretty smoothly. The big picture: Airport officials found themselves unprepared for recent surges of flyers, but TSA lines spilling onto sidewalks are far from the norm, Jacqueline Yaft, the airport's executive director, told members of the city's Airport Advisory Commission this week."Right now, the latest reports are that we're maintaining...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kvue#Atx Good News#Austinite#Ukrainian#The Home Depot Foundation#Klru
Axios Austin

Heading into summer, Austin housing market remains hot

Austin's housing market continues to break records. The big picture: Median home prices in the metro climbed in April, up 19.6% compared to one year ago to a record $550,000, per the latest housing report from the Austin Board of Realtors.By the numbers: In the Austin metro area, residential home sales declined 6.2% year-over-year to 3,280 closed sales. Within city limits, home sales dipped for the second month in a row, but were just 216 homes shy of breaking last year's record.Housing inventory increased year over year, the biggest gain since the summer of 2017.Yes, but: That doesn't mean it's...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

Musician Devin Brown's very best Austin day

We caught up recently with Austin hip-hop artist Devin Brown, who just released the single "Malice at the Palace." Details: The love song, a mash-up about basketball, car-racing and fashion — and the tension between imagination and reality — is told from the perspective of Deezie, Brown's alter ego, a peculiarly shy recording artist and Formula 1 driver. What he's saying: We asked Brown, who grew up in Bastrop and now lives by the Tesla Gigafactory — and not far from the Circuit of the Americas track — to describe his very best Austin day.Tell us about your morning routine...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

Poke Bay, Kung Fu Tea to close after UT purchase

Dozens of customers wrapped around the building that houses Poke Bay and Kung Fu Tea over the lunch hour Wednesday as a viral video about the University of Texas' purchase of the land near campus gained traction among residents and students.Driving the news: The TikTok video created by Angelica Song, daughter of Poke Bay owner Paul Song, spurred outrage among students and motivated an onslaught of customers, alarmed to hear that the business would close in just a few weeks.Through tears, Angelica Song urged Austinites to support the restaurant: "Unfortunately, UT Austin bought out the building that my parents are...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

"Field of Light" art installation to debut at wildflower center

What's likely to be a stunning art installation will open at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center in September.The big picture: ​​"Field of Light," created by British artist Bruce Munro, will illuminate 16 acres in the Texas Arboretum through 28,000 vibrant, solar-powered, fiber-optic pods — imagine lots of glowing dandelions — creating a shimmering field that slowly changes color.Inspired by a trip Munro took with his wife to central Australia in the early 1990s, the installation has been mounted in at least a dozen places globally over the last decade.What they're saying: "The hope is it brings people together and makes them aware of each other and the environment," Munro said in a video announcing the collaboration with the wildflower center, which partners with Austin-based management company C3 Presents."The Wildflower Center will be a great space because when you combine a man-made art installation with beautiful nature, it's going to be a winning combination," he said. Of note: No public money is going to this installation, a PR official working on the project told Axios.What's next: The organizers are looking for volunteers to help set up the installation in August and early September.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Axios Austin

3 happy hour specials in Austin, including $3 cocktails

Going out is fun, but who doesn't like a deal? Here are a few weekly happy hour specials available in ATX:1. Better Half Coffee and Cocktails Happy hour is 3-6pm, Tuesday-Friday. You can get $6 sangrias, $6 cheeseburgers, $2.50 Miller High Lifes, and $3 St. Elmo Brewing Carl Kölsch.Address: 406 Walsh St. Photo courtesy of Better Half Coffee and Cocktails2. Uncle Nicky'sEnjoy select beers and cocktails for $3 or less; $5 house white and red wine, $6 spritzes and a $25 wine and cheese plate daily from 2-5pm. Address: 4222 Duval St. Photo: Consumable Content, courtesy of Uncle Nicky's ATX. 3. De Nada CantinaWeekdays from 3:30-6:30pm get $3 Modelo Especial draft, $4.5o crispy beef tacos, $5.50 chips and queso, $9 classic frozen margarita and more. Address: 4715 E. Cesar Chavez St. Photo courtesy of De Nada Cantina
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

Austin City Limits Music Festival pumps $369M into local economy

Austin City Limits Music Festival officials announced Tuesday that last year's two-weekend event raked in $369 million for the local economy — the first time the figure has surpassed $300 million.Why it matters: ACL is the city's largest music festival, shutting down Zilker Park for at least a month each year and driving tens of thousands of tourists to the city. By the numbers: Since festival organizer C3 Presents began tracking the data in 2006, the group estimates ACL has generated over $2.6 billion for the Austin economy.A portion of ticket sales goes toward the Austin Parks Foundation, and last...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

SXSW hotel bookings mark latest return of leisure travel

Data: Kalibri Labs, CBRE; Chart: Thomas Oide/AxiosSouth by Southwest hotel bookings saw a near-return to normalcy in March, the latest sign of a rebound in leisure travel, according to a new report from CBRE.Why it matters: The hospitality sector is a significant driving force behind the local economy, and while the industry hasn't entirely resumed, the figures are a promising sign for the summer travel season. By the numbers: Revenue per available room, the hotel industry standard to measure a property's performance, improved significantly during this year's SXSW compared to one year prior, CBRE found.This year's event still fell short...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

Austin City Limits Music Festival releases 2022 lineup

Austin City Limits Music Festival released its 2022 lineup Tuesday, with must-see headliner performances from Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Chicks and more.General admission tickets went on sale Tuesday for both weekends: Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16. Prices start at $295, and for the first time, the festival's layaway plan starts at $25 down.Other headliners include: P!nk, R&B star SZA, Texas' disco cowgirl Kacey Musgraves, electronic artist Flume, rock band Paramore and the internet's favorite rapper Lil Nas X. Other notable names: DJ Diplo, pop artist Carly Rae Jepsen, Goth Babe, Japanese Breakfast, MUNA, Noah Cyrus, rappers Lil Durk and Bia, rock band Spoon and local Western swing band Asleep At The Wheel.Of note: Austin Kiddie Limits will return for the first time since the pandemic.Your 2022 Lineup is here! 🤠 Tickets on sale TODAY at 12pm CT. https://t.co/Lo072i7sFt pic.twitter.com/JZ0Po4kay6— ACL Festival (@aclfestival) May 10, 2022
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

Screen Time: Aura president Kelly Merryman

Newly minted Austinite Kelly Merryman has her hands full. Details: She's president and chief operating officer of Aura — a seller of digital safety tools — and mother of three kids under age 5. The big picture: Aura plans to open an office in the Austin area in late September — adding to its offices in Boston, New York City and Mountain View — and the company currently has 17 employees here.What they're saying: Merryman previously served as VP of content partnerships at YouTube and VP of content acquisition for Netflix, so she knows her way around devices. Ahead of Mother's...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

Pilot shortage on Texas' horizon

As airlines predict their most profitable summer ever — and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport continues to break passenger records — a massive pilot shortage could mean sky-high prices and more flight cancellations for customers.Why it matters: The U.S. is forecast to lose about half its pilots to retirement in the next 15 years, according to ABC News. Fort Worth-based American Airlines expects more than one-third of its 15,000 pilots to retire in the next seven years.Fewer pilots will mean fewer flights, which will likely lead to fare spikes.What's happening: Thousands of pilots chose early retirement at the beginning of the pandemic....
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

Austin home tour: See inside this moody, modern Westlake townhouse

With its saturated jewel tones and warm walnut woods, this townhouse is a sleek, Scandinavian-inspired dream brought to life by Austin-based interior designer Christine Turknett.The basics: At 2,029 square feet, the three-bedroom, three-bathroom townhouse is located in Westlake, just west of downtown Austin.Turknett, owner and principal of Breathe Design Studio, led the interior design effort. Alterstudio was the architect, and Becky Fuller Homes was the builder. Both companies are based in Austin.Inspiration: The homeowner wanted her entire house to feel like a cozy reading nook, so deep colors and wood were essential to the design, Turknett says."She wanted her primary...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

Round Rock-based Dell unveils new products, partnerships

Round Rock-based Dell Technologies launched a slew of new products and partnerships at this year's "Dell Technologies World" event.Why it matters: Dell has remained a fixture in Austin's tech scene since Michael Dell founded the company in 1984. To stay relevant, Dell has shifted beyond the PCs that built the company into what it is today.State of play: Dell unveiled an expansion to APEX — its cloud service portfolio — launching new cloud offerings designed to help organizations easily store and protect their data.The tech giant also announced a partnership with cloud data company Snowflake, which will combine Dell storage...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Axios Austin

Axios Austin

Austin, TX
4
Followers
106
Post
22
Views
ABOUT

Axios Austin, anchored by Nicole Cobler and Asher Price, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/austin

Comments / 0

Community Policy