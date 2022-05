A robbery suspect was shot dead in Houston, Texas earlier this month after they attempted to carjack the driver of a C8 Corvette Stingray. According to ABC13, the owner of the Rapid Blue-painted C8 Corvette Stingray was leaving a late-night Mediterranean restaurant at around 4 a.m. when he was approached by a man who told him to “give me your car.” The Corvette owner, fearing for his life, then pulled out a firearm and shot the suspect multiple times. Oddly, the suspect at this point jumped on top of a nearby car that was not connected to the suspect or the victim, which attempted to drive away before the suspect fell off the roof and died.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO