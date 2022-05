Hello neighbors, I am proud and excited to endorse Lou Barletta to be our next governor of Pennsylvania. Lou has the experience, integrity and passion to get our commonwealth back on track. Lou gained his experience as councilman and then mayor in Luzerne County for 10 years, congressman in PA District 11 for 8 years. Lou also started his own small business here in Pennsylvania and grew it to the largest of its kind in Pennsylvania. Lou grew up here, went to school here and raised his family here. Lou loves our state.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 15 DAYS AGO