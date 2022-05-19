Toyota Celebrates 25 Years Of Sienna With Limited Model

When the Ford Mustang was first launched over half a century ago, few could imagine that this American Pony car would be the best-selling sports car in the world in 2022. Yes, the Mustang is loved by millions across the globe, and earlier generations have always been sought-after collectors items. We've covered some rare Mustang finds in our time, and we've got to admit, a classic Mustang never gets old. Just take this 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible: it is one of only 11 Mustang drop-tops featured at the time-traveling tunnel in the Magic Skyway at the 1964-1965 New York World's Fair, and won the MCA Trailered Concours Gold at the 2016 Niagara show. This rare beauty is being auctioned off through Mecum, and is estimated to reach between $100k and $150K when it crosses the block at the 2022 Indy Auction tomorrow, Saturday 21 May.

