Toyota Celebrates 25 Years Of Sienna With Limited Model

By Gerhard Horn
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Toyota is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Sienna by introducing a new limited edition model. It follows hot on the heels of the recent Camry Nightshade Edition and the introduction of the Tundra's new SX Package. The 25th Anniversary model is based on the XSE trim, which is...

carbuzz.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

