Heading into summer, Austin housing market remains hot

By Nicole Cobler
 4 days ago

Austin's housing market continues to break records.

The big picture: Median home prices in the metro climbed in April, up 19.6% compared to one year ago to a record $550,000, per the latest housing report from the Austin Board of Realtors.

By the numbers : In the Austin metro area, residential home sales declined 6.2% year-over-year to 3,280 closed sales. Within city limits, home sales dipped for the second month in a row, but were just 216 homes shy of breaking last year's record.

  • Housing inventory increased year over year, the biggest gain since the summer of 2017.

Yes, but: That doesn't mean it's much easier to buy a home in Austin.

What they're saying: The area has "far from a healthy number of homes" for sale, according to Austin Board of Realtors president Cord Shiflet.

  • "Any increase in housing stock, no matter how small, is a welcome sign for people looking to buy," Shiflet added.

The bottom line: Blame the ceaselessly competitive market on the influx of tech talent and other workers relocating to Austin.

  • "Our area continues to really be influenced by companies targeting the Austin area for job creation and expansion, and that relocating workforce needs a place to live," Shiflet said. "Austin continues to be a demand-driven market."

Why it's so hard to buy a house in Austin

Data: National Association of Realtors; Chart: Axios VisualsNearly a quarter of all Austin home and condo purchases in the last 12 months or so have been all-cash transactions, per data obtained by Axios.The big picture: It's the latest sign that the housing market is still extremely tight, as deep-pocketed buyers try to distinguish themselves from the competition. If you want to win a bidding war, a cash-only offer is strongly advised in many markets — because sellers don't have to worry about delays or denials involving a lender. Reality check: For the overwhelming majority of Americans, that's impossible.And for now,...
Lifeguard shortage delays Austin pool openings

Austin public pools that closed during the offseason will open later than normal this summer because of a lifeguard shortage — and some could remain shuttered indefinitely.Why it matters: Swimming pools are a critical redoubt from the heat. It's only May and we've already seen record-breaking temps.Flashback: City officials have been warning for months about how a tight labor market and the pandemic combined for a lifeguard shortage.In March, the city limited hours at Barton Springs Pool, its crown jewel.The pool remains shut down on Mondays and Wednesdays — in addition to its traditional closure on Thursdays — except for 5-8am....
Crypto returns to Austin for Consensus conference

It was nearly impossible to dodge the cryptocurrency and NFT talk during this year's South by Southwest, and that hype returns to Austin next month for CoinDesk's "Consensus" conference.State of play: Crypto enthusiasts will descend upon the convention center from June 9-12 for a week of conversations around blockchain, crypto, Web 3 and the metaverse.Why it matters: For better or worse, crypto's popularity is gaining steam, and the conference's switch to Austin underscores the city's dominance as a tech hub.Details: Crypto is changing the way people buy and sell.It's already a $2 trillion trading market, and wildly popular among young people, especially rich ones.Yes but: The market is volatile, recently humbling companies that made a big show of building up exposure to digital assets in recent years.What they're saying: Mayor Steve Adler, who is expected to speak at the event, praised the move."Every day this disruptive revolution becomes more and more mainstream," he said in a statement. "Austin, a city of early adopters where new and great ideas flourish, embraces this new world and is eager to 'welcome home' Consensus 2022."Of note: Ticket prices for Consensus range from $1,200 to as high as $9,000, with discounts for students and academia.
Startup Ferry expands EV leasing to Austin

Local startup Ferry announced today that Austinites can begin leasing Tesla Model 3s and Model Ys — the first time the subscription app has made short-term leases on electric vehicles available to its users. State of play: Ferry launched last year, aiming to make electric vehicle leasing affordable and accessible. The startup announced a $4 million seed round led by Porsche heir Toni Piëch's AMYP Ventures, Venn Ventures, and angel investors Adam Forst and Lisa Besserman. Now, customers can use the Ferry app to pick a Tesla and get the vehicle delivered by June.Ferry's Austin users can already lease Vespa...
How Austin medical supplies end up in Ukraine

Tonya Levchuk's mother is a master packer — which comes in handy when you're trying to win a war. The big picture: The Liberty Ukraine Foundation, based out of Levchuk's East Austin home, sends medical supplies, combat boots, military garb and other material to Ukraine to supply troops in the grinding war.
Surging mortgage rates make homebuying more expensive for Austin

Mortgage rates surpassed 5% — their highest in more than a decade, according to data shared by Freddie Mac. Why it matters: Low mortgage rates made buying in a sellers' market more affordable in the pandemic. This March, median home sale values in Austin were up 23% year over year, and now borrowing money is more expensive, too. Already fatigued buyers could be priced out of the market. Data: Freddie Mac, Redfin; Chart: Simran Parwani/AxiosState of play: A year ago, mortgage rates were at 2.97%. In late April, they sat at 5.11%.If you took out a $300,000, 30-year mortgage loan...
Kenyan eatery in Austin wows

Craving something different, we recently tried The Kibanda, a new Kenyan eatery operating out of GhostLine Kitchens, which is basically a stylish commissary deluxe off East Ben White Boulevard in Southeast Austin.There's no table service at GhostLine — instead you order at a window, or online, and your food is presented at a pick-up window. There are plenty of shaded picnic tables for dining.Unexpected — and happy — marriages of flavors abound at The Kibanda. We ordered:The rolex — a delicious Kenyan omelet stuffed with beef and cabbage, and rolled in a flaky chapati;Smoked sausage topped with a fresh tomato...
Austin fashion consultant tells us what's in style for the workplace

As Central Texans get off their couches and back to their pre-pandemic cubicles, a burning question hangs in the air:What to wear?Driving the news: Austin is returning to the workplace at a higher rate than the rest of the U.S., per new data from Kastle Systems.Austin office occupancy is at 60.3% — it's only 43.2% nationally.What they're saying: We checked in with Austin-based fashion consultant Laurel Kinney for sartorial advice."Most of the people calling me now are going back to work, but looking at their pre-pandemic wardrobes and feeling they don't relate to them anymore.""They spent the last two years...
Austin's quintessential, travel-ready snacks

We recently asked Axios readers for Austin snacks that travel well. What you're saying: You guys had a lot of great suggestions... Nathan M. asks, "How well would Fredericksburg peaches travel to D.C.?" Jimmy wrote: "It has got to be pecan pie."That reminds us of the great pecan vs. pumpkin pie throwdown y'all haggled over last November."I think pecans are the right pick," says Aaron D. "The kind of thing LBJ would bring."True story — well, we're pretty sure it's true: LBJ used to fly Blue Bell up to the White House. (Robert Caro: Can you confirm that for us?)Aaron...
SXSW hotel bookings mark latest return of leisure travel

Data: Kalibri Labs, CBRE; Chart: Thomas Oide/AxiosSouth by Southwest hotel bookings saw a near-return to normalcy in March, the latest sign of a rebound in leisure travel, according to a new report from CBRE.Why it matters: The hospitality sector is a significant driving force behind the local economy, and while the industry hasn't entirely resumed, the figures are a promising sign for the summer travel season. By the numbers: Revenue per available room, the hotel industry standard to measure a property's performance, improved significantly during this year's SXSW compared to one year prior, CBRE found.This year's event still fell short...
Austin security wait remains among the quickest in the U.S.

Data: Bounce; Note: Security check data is as of March 10, 2022, and includes all departing passengers. Passport control data takes an average from March 8, 2021, to March 7, 2022, and includes all arriving international passengers; Chart: Simran Parwani/AxiosTurns out, apart from the occasional crush of SXSW, Austin-Bergstrom runs pretty smoothly. The big picture: Airport officials found themselves unprepared for recent surges of flyers, but TSA lines spilling onto sidewalks are far from the norm, Jacqueline Yaft, the airport's executive director, told members of the city's Airport Advisory Commission this week."Right now, the latest reports are that we're maintaining...
Austin home tour: See inside this moody, modern Westlake townhouse

With its saturated jewel tones and warm walnut woods, this townhouse is a sleek, Scandinavian-inspired dream brought to life by Austin-based interior designer Christine Turknett.The basics: At 2,029 square feet, the three-bedroom, three-bathroom townhouse is located in Westlake, just west of downtown Austin.Turknett, owner and principal of Breathe Design Studio, led the interior design effort. Alterstudio was the architect, and Becky Fuller Homes was the builder. Both companies are based in Austin.Inspiration: The homeowner wanted her entire house to feel like a cozy reading nook, so deep colors and wood were essential to the design, Turknett says."She wanted her primary...
Round Rock-based Dell unveils new products, partnerships

Round Rock-based Dell Technologies launched a slew of new products and partnerships at this year's "Dell Technologies World" event.Why it matters: Dell has remained a fixture in Austin's tech scene since Michael Dell founded the company in 1984. To stay relevant, Dell has shifted beyond the PCs that built the company into what it is today.State of play: Dell unveiled an expansion to APEX — its cloud service portfolio — launching new cloud offerings designed to help organizations easily store and protect their data.The tech giant also announced a partnership with cloud data company Snowflake, which will combine Dell storage...
Austin City Limits Music Festival pumps $369M into local economy

Austin City Limits Music Festival officials announced Tuesday that last year's two-weekend event raked in $369 million for the local economy — the first time the figure has surpassed $300 million.Why it matters: ACL is the city's largest music festival, shutting down Zilker Park for at least a month each year and driving tens of thousands of tourists to the city. By the numbers: Since festival organizer C3 Presents began tracking the data in 2006, the group estimates ACL has generated over $2.6 billion for the Austin economy.A portion of ticket sales goes toward the Austin Parks Foundation, and last...
"Field of Light" art installation to debut at wildflower center

What's likely to be a stunning art installation will open at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center in September.The big picture: ​​"Field of Light," created by British artist Bruce Munro, will illuminate 16 acres in the Texas Arboretum through 28,000 vibrant, solar-powered, fiber-optic pods — imagine lots of glowing dandelions — creating a shimmering field that slowly changes color.Inspired by a trip Munro took with his wife to central Australia in the early 1990s, the installation has been mounted in at least a dozen places globally over the last decade.What they're saying: "The hope is it brings people together and makes them aware of each other and the environment," Munro said in a video announcing the collaboration with the wildflower center, which partners with Austin-based management company C3 Presents."The Wildflower Center will be a great space because when you combine a man-made art installation with beautiful nature, it's going to be a winning combination," he said. Of note: No public money is going to this installation, a PR official working on the project told Axios.What's next: The organizers are looking for volunteers to help set up the installation in August and early September.
Austinites need to make more money to buy a home

Austinites have to earn 40% more than a year ago to afford the region's median-value home, per a new analysis by real estate company Redfin. The big picture: The income needed to afford a home began climbing at the start of last year and spiked further this year as soaring demand, limited inventory and increasing mortgage rates drove rapidly rising sale prices.Why it matters: Central Texas incomes are not increasing that much, especially for those who don't have white-collar jobs, further narrowing entry into the Central Austin housing market for most people.By the numbers: In March 2021, you had to...
Why a real estate company texts you about buying your home

Austin homeowners have been bombarded by mail, phone and text with unsolicited offers to buy your place.Why it matters: The offers can feel intrusive and — especially those that include a Google street view of your property — a little creepy. It also sometimes seems like a repudiation: The old bungalow my wife and I have owned for 15 years is starting to fall apart, with a fair number of weeds in the front yard — "It's the spooky house on the street," my wife half jokes. I can't help feeling the solicitations' subtext is: "Surely, you've just given up."Driving...
Wildfire threat looms in Austin area

As temperatures near triple digits, some local fire experts are sounding the alarm about the prospect of major wildfires.The big picture: Dry conditions have led the National Weather Service to issue red-flag warnings a few times in Central Texas this spring to alert residents about the very real prospect that one spark could lead to a blaze — though recent rains appear to have dampened the threat. What they're saying: "I think we've got a bad year coming," Randy Denzer, vice president of the Austin Firefighters Association, told the Statesman about the upcoming wildfire season. "I'm telling you, everything looks...
Texas thrift-store find turns out to be Roman relic

A museum-quality ancient Roman sculpture was sold at an Austin thrift store for less than a pair of pizzas.Driving the news: A bust priced at $34.99 and purchased at the Goodwill on Far West Boulevard several years ago turned out to be a Roman relic and is now on display at the San Antonio Museum of Art.The sculpture will eventually be returned to its home in Germany.What they're saying: The sculpture "was on a small credenza close to the entryway of our house," Laura Young, who bought it before learning its provenance, told KUT. "Facing the TV. So you could...
3 happy hour specials in Austin, including $3 cocktails

Going out is fun, but who doesn't like a deal? Here are a few weekly happy hour specials available in ATX:1. Better Half Coffee and Cocktails Happy hour is 3-6pm, Tuesday-Friday. You can get $6 sangrias, $6 cheeseburgers, $2.50 Miller High Lifes, and $3 St. Elmo Brewing Carl Kölsch.Address: 406 Walsh St. Photo courtesy of Better Half Coffee and Cocktails2. Uncle Nicky'sEnjoy select beers and cocktails for $3 or less; $5 house white and red wine, $6 spritzes and a $25 wine and cheese plate daily from 2-5pm. Address: 4222 Duval St. Photo: Consumable Content, courtesy of Uncle Nicky's ATX. 3. De Nada CantinaWeekdays from 3:30-6:30pm get $3 Modelo Especial draft, $4.5o crispy beef tacos, $5.50 chips and queso, $9 classic frozen margarita and more. Address: 4715 E. Cesar Chavez St. Photo courtesy of De Nada Cantina
