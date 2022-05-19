Heading into summer, Austin housing market remains hot

Austin's housing market continues to break records.

The big picture: Median home prices in the metro climbed in April, up 19.6% compared to one year ago to a record $550,000, per the latest housing report from the Austin Board of Realtors.

By the numbers : In the Austin metro area, residential home sales declined 6.2% year-over-year to 3,280 closed sales. Within city limits, home sales dipped for the second month in a row, but were just 216 homes shy of breaking last year's record.

Housing inventory increased year over year, the biggest gain since the summer of 2017.

Yes, but: That doesn't mean it's much easier to buy a home in Austin.

The median home price within the city limits rose 16.3%, setting a record of $640,000.

Flashback: Nearly 25% of all Austin home and condo purchases in the last 12 months or so have been all-cash, a high hurdle for most homebuyers.

What they're saying: The area has "far from a healthy number of homes" for sale, according to Austin Board of Realtors president Cord Shiflet.

"Any increase in housing stock, no matter how small, is a welcome sign for people looking to buy," Shiflet added.

The bottom line: Blame the ceaselessly competitive market on the influx of tech talent and other workers relocating to Austin.