ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

What to do this weekend in Denver

By Alayna Alvarez
Axios Denver
Axios Denver
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cVgUH_0fjKuTx600

🛼 Lace up your skates this Friday at ReelWorks Denver , where the venue will be playing hits by royalty, Prince and Queen, all night.

🎥 The Denver Silent Film Festival at the Denver Botanic Gardens returns this weekend for its 9th year, featuring 11 short and feature-length comedy films from the silent era and live scoring for each show.

🛍️ Check out the Spring Bazaar popping up a block from Sloan's Lake this Saturday and Sunday, which includes more than 80 vendors, live DJs, craft cocktails and street food.

🪙 The 10th annual Park Hill Yard Sale will be this Saturday, when neighbors come together to sell their goods at Park Hill Treasures' parking lot. Anyone looking to sell their goods can apply .

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Denver

May storm dumps big snow in Colorado

Colorado posted some impressive snow totals from the wet spring storm on Saturday.Why it matters: Hundreds of thousands of Xcel Energy customers lost power and downed tree limbs littered Denver metro neighborhoods.Others braved tough road conditions to make it to the ski slopes.What to know: Temperatures and snowfall set records in many areas, the National Weather Service reports. Here are some notable totals:Floyd Hill: 24 inchesRocky Mountain National Park: 23.8 inchesCripple Creek: 20 inchesWoodland Park 18 inchesKen Caryl: 17.7 inchesGenesee: 17 inchesAurora: 5 inchesBoulder: 4.5 inchesDenver (downtown): 2.6 inchesOur thought bubble: If you didn't like the snow, blame me. I put away the snow shovel last week, jinxing us all.I've lived here long enough to know better. Now I'm paying for it with a $1,000 bill to remove broken tree limbs in my yard.
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Hot Homes: 5 Denver listings starting at $619K as the market cools

The country's red-hot housing market has started to simmer down this spring after roughly two years of sky-high prices and sparse inventories.Why it matters: Hopeful homebuyers who've struggled to find reasonably priced houses should be able to look forward to more options and fewer bidding wars — if only just a little, Axios Joann Mueller writes.Yes, but: Rising interest rates, inflation and the stock market drop are neutralizing factors — keeping the residential real estate market unaffordable to many.What they're saying: "Although the Denver market is still ultra competitive, the number of showings and offers on properties has decreased, according...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Firearm homicides in Denver surged in 2021

Data: Denver Police Department; Chart: Baidi Wang/AxiosGun-related homicides in Denver last year reached their highest levels since at least 2015, according to an Axios Denver analysis of data from the Denver Police Department.Why it matters: The findings bolster initial data showing a spike in violent crime throughout the pandemic in Denver and across the state.The troubling trend has pushed Colorado lawmakers to act, including passing numerous pieces of legislation aimed at cracking down on the issue. By the numbers: The number of homicides caused by a firearm in 2021 more than doubled the total from 2015, with at least 82...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

3 happy hour specials served daily in Denver

Whether it's epic deals, delicious dishes or refreshing drink specials, Happy Hour is meant to be joyful and satisfying.Here's our pick of the litter to imbibe and chow down — sometimes at a deep discount — in a variety of atmospheres:1. Angelo's TavernaGet $2 off wines on tap, $1 raw house oysters, $5 well drinks, and appetizers for $7 and under daily from 3-6pm and 9pm to close.Address: 620 E. 6th Ave. Photo courtesy of Angelo's Taverna2. TavernettaHappy hour happens daily from 4-6pm. You can get $6 select beers, $7 select wines by the glass, and discounted appetizers here.Details: 1889...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Axios Denver

Denver's e-bike rebate program on indefinite hiatus

There's no set date for when the rebate program offering Denver residents $400 toward the purchase of an e-bike will return after the city hit pause because it reached capacity. What's happening: Denver's climate action office said the instant rebate program reached capacity on May 11 — surpassing the city's expectations. The program launched on Earth Day, April 22.The city received 3,250 e-bike rebate applications. At least 40% of the applications were income-qualified, meaning those applicants can get more money — up to $1,200. Climate action office spokesperson Winna MacLaren told Axios Denver the city will know how many rebates have...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Colorado Springs beats Boulder in "Best Place to Live" rankings

Move over, Boulder. Driving the news: Colorado Springs is the top-ranked Colorado city in the national rankings released Tuesday by U.S. News & World Report, beating out the state capital and two college towns to land at No. 2.Boulder (4th) dropped from its top spot last year. Fort Collins (54th) and Denver (55th) landed back in the pack.The Mile High City saw a significant drop from last year, when it ranked 14th.Between the lines: These three cities dropped from their previous rankings for one big reason: air quality — a metric introduced this year. Multiple Colorado communities scored poorly due to wildfires.Of note: Huntsville, Alabama, earned the title of the Best Place to Live. Its affordable housing and high quality of life earned it the top spot.
BOULDER, CO
Axios Denver

Spring snow storm to hit Denver area with big totals expected in mountains

A late-season snow storm expected to hit the Front Range this week will increase the fire danger — and then help mitigate it.What to know: A cold front will drop temperatures by 40° Thursday and produce wind gusts topping out near 30mph.The wet part begins midday Friday, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a hazardous weather outlook. Highs will only reach the upper 40s Friday and Saturday with lows near or below freezing.A rain and snow mix is expected for Friday night and heavier into Saturday morning with thunder possible, too.What to watch: The upslope storm could bring 10 to 20 inches of snow to the foothills above 6,000 feet and eastern Continental Divide, according to OpenSnow meteorologist Joel Gratz.Of note: Mary Jane at Winter Park and Arapahoe Basin are both still open for skiing.
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Denver's urban camping ban brings 10 years of turmoil

A decade since Denver banned homeless encampments, little data illustrates the policy's success — or its cost. The big picture: Colorado's chronically sheltered homeless population grew by 266% between 2007 and 2021 — more than any other state — and the number of people experiencing homelessness for the first time in metro Denver doubled between 2020 and 2021. At the same time, the Mile High City ranks among the nation's top 10 most expensive metros, with an average home sales price hitting a record $705,812. Driving the news: Tuesday marks 10 years since the city's urban camping ban was signed...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Botanic Gardens#Street Food#Comedy#Reelworks Denver#Park Hill Yard Sale#Park Hill Treasures
Axios Denver

Benefit for slain man brings La Alma residents together amid park tension

A Saturday benefit saw more than 100 people gather at the Denver Inner City Parish across from La Alma Lincoln Park, where 63-year-old Gary Arellano was fatally shot late last month.State of play: The violence led the city to close the park — inside Denver's second historic cultural district — for the third time in one year.Flashback: Denver Parks and Recreation closed La Alma last December for multiple weeks, citing gunshots fired, and again between mid-January and March because of a nearby shooting.At a strained public meeting on May 4 at the parish, Arellano's family and other residents urged the...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Home tour: Step inside a contemporary Denver Tudor

Denver designer Andrea Schumacher and her team gave this nearly century-old home a fresh look with splashes of color and patterns that pop.The basics: The Country Club home has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and one stunning speakeasy (more on that below).Style: Elements of traditional Tudor style shine through with the exposed beams, ornate doorways and fireplaces, and diamond-shaped window panes. Schumacher brought in a more modern design to fit the needs of the young family who lives there.The blue and white color scheme is timeless, plus pops of red and funky patterns make it more playful.Gold light fixtures throughout also...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Baby formula shortage strikes Colorado

Data: Datasembly; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsThe baby formula shortage is putting a strain on families across the country and throughout Colorado. Why it matters: Roughly 3 in 4 babies in the U.S. are fed formula by their 6-month birthdays — meaning the shortage could jeopardize food security for most children, Axios' Nathan Bomey writes.What's happening: A cascade of issues with baby formula production along with distribution woes are to blame for the shortage, which began late last year and has gotten precipitously worse in recent weeks.Zoom in: From the Western Slope to metro Denver, supplies are being squeezed in major...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Denver just cracked down on concealed-carry rights

Denver is tightening its gun laws amid surging crime and ahead of what some local leaders predict will be a violent summer. Driving the news: Denver leaders on Monday passed Mayor Michael Hancock's plan to ban concealed-carry weapons in any building or portion of a building that is owned, leased by or to the city — in the name of public safety.The ordinance, which goes into effect upon Hancock's expected signature, also prohibits permit holders from carrying guns in Denver's urban and mountain parks. Enforcement of the ordinance will begin after signage is posted at public entrances of buildings and...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Axios Denver

3 must-try rooftop bars in Denver

Did someone say rooftop? Enjoy a drink with a view at these spots as the weather heats up.Why it matters: Lofty bars and restaurants are multiplying as new developments crop up across the city.1. The Golden MillDetails: Bring a group and compare notes on the terrace's 56 different self-pour taps.Go when: You want to set up camp at a long table on a good weather day.Address: 1012 Ford St. Eat and drink al fresco. Photo courtesy of Dakota Thornton, The Golden Mill2. LingerDetails: A top-tier boozy brunch spot inspired by kitchens around the world. John suggests the bottomless mimosas.Bonus: Not far away is sister restaurant El Five, serving small plates with flavors from Spain, North Africa and the Middle East. Address: 2030 W. 30th Ave. A look inside Linger. Photo: Cyrus McCrimmon/Getty Images3. 54ThirtyDetails: An upscale perch slinging craft cocktails and skyline sights atop Le Méridien downtown.Go when: You want a special date night experience or a celebratory drink. Address: 1475 California St. The unbeatable view at 54Thirty. Photo courtesy of Wes Anderson, Le Méridien Denver Downtown
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

"Heartbreaking" report on Native schools cites Colorado sites

Data: BIA; Map: Jared Whalen/AxiosA federal study released this week on Native American boarding schools nationwide found Indian students were severely mistreated, and in some instances died, including at five schools in Colorado. What they found: The Interior Department report says between 1819 to 1969, hundreds of Native children died at the schools. Kids at 408 federal Indian boarding schools endured sexual and physical abuse, manual labor and malnourishment, Axios' Shawna Chen writes. At least 21 children died at a boarding school in Grand Junction, according to research from Colorado Mesa University archaeologist John Seebach, who concluded there may have...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

The secret tunnels under the Colorado State Capitol

A sign on the door reads, "NO ADMITTANCE AUTHORIZED PERSONNEL ONLY."The intrigue: It's the entrance to the underground tunnels beneath the Colorado State Capitol.The tunnels were originally used to transport coal to keep the domed building heated, state patrol trooper Allen Minturn told Axios Denver during a brief tour.Their main use now is for infrastructure like electric wiring and pipes, and the enclosed passageways connect to several nearby buildings.Heavy vault doors, once used by the state treasurer to store precious things, now protect several, stacked boxes of paperwork in one of the underground rooms.What they're saying: "People do get lost down here, once in a while," Minturn said. He's heard the lore of hidden treasure: As the story goes, a worker there was paid in silver coins, which he then stashed somewhere underground. Another legend suggests the tunnels were where the heads of the Espinosa brothers, serial killers in the mid-19th Century, were kept until being discovered by interns.Yes, but: Staff doesn't offer tours, and photography isn't allowed for security reasons. But you can walk the steps into the dome with a traditional, above ground tour.
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Denver recorded one of the driest Aprils in history

Data: National Weather Service; Chart: John Frank/Axios April ended with 0.06 inches of precipitation in Denver — a trace that makes it the third driest in history, according to the National Weather Service.Why it matters: The lack of precipitation portends an arid summer that will increase drought conditions and fire danger.Of note: Three of Denver's driest Aprils came in the last 20 years.None of the wettest Aprils came in the 2000s.
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

5 ways to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Denver

Denver's annual Cinco de Mayo Festival in Civic Center Park returns this weekend after a two-year pandemic pause.For anyone looking to kick off the celebration a little sooner, here are a few festivities happening Thursday: Bellota is featuring all-day food and drink specials and a live DJ. $1 from each Milagro tequila drink will be donated to Mi Casa Resource Center, a local nonprofit serving under-resourced residents. Union Station's Terminal Bar is hosting a fiesta featuring mariachis, tacos and Patrón bikes that blend frozen margaritas using pedal power.Head to Mister Oso for a Taco Bell pop-up dubbed "Taco Bear," serving Gordo Crunches, Mexican Pizza, Crunch 'Raps and more. The restaurant is also holding a Gordo Crunch eating contest. Join the Cinco de Mayo pub crawl that kicks off at Pour House on Market and includes access to exclusive drink specials at some of Denver's best bars. Taste the latest at Joyride Brewing, which is releasing three Mexican-inspired beers today: The Dos Elefantes Mexican Lager, Elefante Ámbar Mexican Amber Lager and General Zara-Gose Margarita Sour.
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Denver's higher parking fees and fines not producing desired effect

Denver's doubly high parking meter prices aren't deterring people from driving and parking downtown.By the numbers: Parking meter revenue this year through March more than doubled to $3.8 million compared to the first quarter of 2021, city transportation department spokesperson Nancy Kuhn tells Axios Denver. Half the revenue will be funneled toward transit, sidewalks, bikeways and street safety improvements, while the rest will flow into the city's general fund. Flashback: For the first time in two decades, Denver raised its parking meter rates this year from $1 to $2 an hour. City leaders said the fee increase could get Denver closer to achieving its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2050 with fewer drivers on the road and less car exhaust in the air.Of note: Parking violation fines also increased this year to more closely align Denver with its peer cities and reduce vehicle congestion.The bottom line: Neither policy appears to have reduced traffic on Denver's roadways.
DENVER, CO
k2radio.com

Cheyenne Police Ask for Help Identifying Woman

Cheyenne police say the woman has been identified. Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying the woman pictured above. The department said in a Facebook post early Wednesday morning that they're trying to identify her "in reference to a welfare check." Anyone who recognizes the woman or...
Axios Denver

Axios Denver

Denver, CO
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
634K+
Views
ABOUT

Get smarter, faster about what's happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/denver

Comments / 0

Community Policy