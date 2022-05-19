What to do this weekend in Denver

🛼 Lace up your skates this Friday at ReelWorks Denver , where the venue will be playing hits by royalty, Prince and Queen, all night.

🎥 The Denver Silent Film Festival at the Denver Botanic Gardens returns this weekend for its 9th year, featuring 11 short and feature-length comedy films from the silent era and live scoring for each show.

🛍️ Check out the Spring Bazaar popping up a block from Sloan's Lake this Saturday and Sunday, which includes more than 80 vendors, live DJs, craft cocktails and street food.

🪙 The 10th annual Park Hill Yard Sale will be this Saturday, when neighbors come together to sell their goods at Park Hill Treasures' parking lot. Anyone looking to sell their goods can apply .