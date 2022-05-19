ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potter County, PA

Record number of anglers register for tournament

By NCPA Staff
 4 days ago
Larry Doyle Sr. signs his name at #31, the number on the prize board that matched the number on the trout he caught to win the top prize, $1,000 in cash.  Photo provided

For the third time, a record breaking number of fishermen registered for the 31st Annual Upper Pine Creek Trout Tournament held this past weekend along Pine Creek in Galeton, Potter County and the Ansonia Bridge in Shippen Township, Tioga County.

In 2019, 518 anglers registered for the tournament with 94 of the 250 tagged fish caught. The tournament was not held in 2020 due to COVID-19. The 2019 record was smashed in 2021 when 644 registered with 162 of the 250 tagged fish caught.

This year, the record was broken again with 677 fishermen registered and 171 of the 275 tagged fish caught, 140 on Saturday, May 14 and 31 on Sunday, May 15. The 171 caught fish is a new record but there were also more tagged fish to go after this year.

For the first time since 2018, the big prize, $1,000 in cash was awarded this year along with three of the six $500 cash prizes. In 2019, no one took home any of the top cash prizes. In 2021, five of the six $500 cash prizes were awarded.

Larry Doyle Sr. of Glen Mills won the $1,000 cash prize. Each winning a $500 cash prize were: A. J. Benedict of Sunbury, James Frehafer of Pottsville, and Jason “Jay” Ross of Sayre.

Sixth trip is the charm

“I think this is my sixth year of fishing in this tournament,” Doyle said. “Usually, there are 10 to 12 of us, family and friends from Delaware and Chester counties who come here together. We hang out and socialize both at home and here. The last four or five years we have stayed at the Rough Cut Lodge on Route 6. We already made our reservations for next year.”

The 75-year-old said, “I caught four rainbow and one brown trout on Saturday. None of them had tags. On Sunday, I caught four rainbow and five brown trout. The only one that was tagged was the last brown I caught. This is the first tagged fish I’ve ever caught since we started coming here and he was worth $1,000.”

Asked what he was going to do with the $1,000, Doyle said, “I don’t have a game plan for it.”

“The 171 trout caught this year represent 62.2 percent of the tagged trout we float stocked,” said Jim Baney, president of the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon Snowmobile Club, which has sponsored the tournament since 1991.

"We had well over $14,000 in cash, merchandise and gift certificate prizes this year," said Baney. “It all comes down to the luck of the draw. Anglers like the ball draw because everyone has an equal chance to win the top cash prizes.”

Participants must bring their tagged fish in “live condition” to the snowmobile clubhouse on Route 6. They draw a numbered ping-pong ball for each tagged trout they catch. The number on the ball is matched to the number on the club's prize board to identify what the angler has won.

The minimum prize for a tagged fish is $50 and may be cash, merchandise or a gift card or a combination of the three.

Tournament proceeds provide scholarships to graduating high school seniors, assist families with special needs and local charities, are used to groom and maintain area snowmobile trails and help cover the club's annual operating expenses.

Visit www.pagrandcanyonsnowmobileclub.com for more information.

