Family of Missing Cedar Rapids Man Hopes Remains Can Be Found

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — The family of a Cedar Rapids man who has been missing since his submerged city truck was found in the Cedar River is hoping his remains can be found. Erik Spaw was last seen on May Sixth driving between work sites, and his truck was pulled from the river on May Seventh. His mother Karen and other family told K-C-R-G T-V they believe complications from Erik’s Type One Diabetes contributed to his crash. Karen said he was trying to get “better control of his eyesight,” and his brother said numbness caused by diabetes forced Erik to give up racing. The family has put up flyers asking for help in finding Erik’s body.