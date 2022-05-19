ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Takoma Park, MD

7200 Trescott Ave.

themunchonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdated Home in Close-In Takoma Park - Lovely rambler with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Handsome wood floors, updated appliances, off street parking and more. For more information or...

www.themunchonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
themunchonline.com

738 Heather Stone Loop

3BR/2.5BA EOG Townhome in Crain Summit (Glen Burnie) - Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath end of group townhome in gated community in the heart of Glen Burnie. Located just off Crain Highway, convenient to Route 100, and B&A Boulevard. Open floor plan offers Living/Dining combination with sliding door to private deck that overlooks forest conservation area with glimpses of community pool. Large kitchen with breakfast nook and all appliances. Master suite with Whirlpool soaking tub. Laundry room with washer/dryer and walk out to backyard.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
themunchonline.com

3715 Woodley Road NW

2 bedroom / 1 bath Cathedral Heights on Woodley Road NW! - Open concept 2-bedroom 1 bath apartment located within walking distance to American University, 1/2 block from National Cathedral, Grocery Store, Shops and Eateries! Spacious bedrooms offer opportunity for roommates if desired. Kitchen offers the full spectrum of stainless steel appliance and granite tops.
WASHINGTON, DC
themunchonline.com

4600 Duke Street 417

Gorgeous Newly Renovated One Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 827810. UPGRADES and HIGH QUALITY NEWLY RENOVATED ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! All new stainless steel appliances, cabinets, quartz counter tops, hardwood floors, recessed lighting. Walk-in closet. New vanity and toilet. ALL utilities are INCLUDED in the rent except for phone, internet and cable. No extra fees for parking, gym and amenities.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
themunchonline.com

1202 Longfellow Street NW

NEW 2BR/2BA Luxury Condo with Washer/Dryer in NW ***ALL UTILITIES INCL*** - ***ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED*** Be the first to live in the stunning new construction in Upper NW. Designer finishes and luxury appointments make this urban oasis the perfect landing for your family. Professional selected amenities to include quartz counter, wood floors, custom trim and moldings, soft close cabinets and designer hardware, tall ceilings and frameless shower doors. This unit comes with central air conditioning, ample closet space as well as a washer & dryer inside the unit. The controlled access building offers personal video door access system and is professionally managed with 24-hour emergency maintenance service.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Business
City
Takoma Park, MD
Maryland State
Maryland Real Estate
themunchonline.com

340 N. Summit Ave # 4

WELCOME TO STREAMSIDE APARTMENTS IN GAITHERSBURG, MD!. Live close to it all without having to sacrifice the comfort and calm you deserve! Streamside Apartments is settled among the tranquil tree-lined streets of Olde Towne Gaithersburg but is only minutes away from shopping and restaurants at Lakeforest Mall and Rio Washingtonian Center. These spacious apartment homes offer you all the amenities you want to come home to. From the beautiful hardwood floors in the bedrooms to the open living room and dining area, these apartments were designed with you in mind. Make Streamside your home today!
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Willie T’s Seafood Shack Aiming for June Opening

Last November we let you know that Willie T’s Seafood Shack and BRB (be right burger) are both moving in to 9326 Georgia Avenue (joint restaurant), between Islands Tropical Ice Cream and Goldberg’s New York Bagels, in the location that was formerly home to Andy’s Restaurant. Willie T’s is now planning a June Opening, according to a report by Bethesda Beat.There is no word yet, however, on if Be Right Burger will be opening at the same time.
SILVER SPRING, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Parking#Main Office#Md Address#Bedrooms Studio Bathrooms
fredericksburg.today

High speed chase in Spotsy

Monday at approximately 11:56 a.m., Sergeant T.J. Grasso while operating on a Virginia DMV selective enforcement speed grant observed a Black Dodge Charger run a stop sign on Stoney Creek Drive and Chinaberry Drive in the Breezewood area. Sergeant Grasso stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver for a...
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

Man dead after overnight shooting in Hyattsville

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — One man is dead after a shooting took place in the 6300 block of New Hampshire Avenue in Hyattsville Saturday night. Around 2:30 a.m. officers responded to the location of a reported shooting. On the scene, they found an unresponsive man outside in a parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. He […]
HYATTSVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Ocean City Designates Special Event Zone For Car Show

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the temperature rises, so does the traffic on Ocean City roads with tourists heading for the beach. But travelers should beware of a Special Event Zone in place because of a motor event in the city. Ocean City will be designated a Special Event Zone starting Thursday through Sunday during the 31st annual Cruisin’ Ocean City car show The zone establishes reduced speed limits in the zone and increases fines for violations. The city said the legislation signed in 2020 allows for increased penalties for specific motor vehicle violations. Violators will face increased fines or, in some cases, arrest. The city said citizens should expect to see a large police presence as officers from multiple other agencies will be helping the Ocean City Police Department. They urge spectators to keep the sidewalks clear for pedestrian traffic and “should not incite the spinning of wheels or ‘burn-outs’ by motorists,” For more information on the Ocean City Special Event Zones, visit www.oceancitymd.gov/specialeventzone.  
OCEAN CITY, MD
WTOP

Man driving stolen car crashes into jersey wall on I-495

Travel times were slowed on Interstate 495 in the D.C. area Saturday morning after a suspect in an armed carjacking crashed a stolen car into a jersey wall on the Woodrow Wilson Bridge. It all started when a man stole a Toyota Camry at gun point in the 3300 block...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WTOP

3 hospitalized in Southeast following crash

Three people, including a child, are in the hospital after a crash Saturday night in Southeast D.C. It happened around 11 p.m. on the northbound lanes of DC-295 before the Pennsylvania Avenue exit. DC Fire and EMS says the crash involved a car and a motorcycle. The car overturned and...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

DC-bound Megabus overturns on I-95 near Baltimore, injuring dozens

A coach bus overturned Sunday morning while traveling south to D.C. on Interstate 95 through Baltimore County, Maryland, sending about a third of its passengers to the hospital. The Baltimore County Fire Department said that 27 of 47 passengers, including the driver, were injured when the Megabus overturned around 7...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Employee Shot At Owings Mills Pizza Shop

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An employee was shot Friday afternoon at a pizza shop located in a shopping center in Owings Mills, police said. Officers responded at 3 p.m. to Vocelli’s Pizza shop on the 9600 block of Reisterstown Road for a reported shooting. There, they found the victim shot at least once. The person was hospitalized, police said, but their condition is unknown. Beatrice Gallop said her brother, Donald, was the employee shot. She told WJZ he is recovering in the hospital and is expected to be okay. “I couldn’t believe it, that’s it, no body is prepared for a situation like this,” she said. “I’m grateful I didn’t hear anything about him getting killed.” Employees said Donald is a driver for the shop, and that he was inside working when he got into a fight with a cook. At some point, employees say gunfire erupted and Donald was shot. At this time no arrests have been made, and police said an investigation is ongoing. Beatrice Gallop said she’s just happy to have her brother alive. “I’m grateful to god for a miracle, that’s all I can say,” she said.    
OWINGS MILLS, MD
NBC Washington

10+ Places to Swim Near DC If You Want to Avoid Bay Bridge Traffic

Summertime is heating up in the Washington, D.C., area, and that means it’s swimming season. While the beaches along the Atlantic Ocean are beautiful, traffic on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge can be a nightmare. Why spend your beach day battling gridlock?. Rivers, lakes and swimming holes throughout Maryland and...
TRAVEL
Daily Voice

Severn Dad Carjacked In His Driveway With Child: Police

One of the last things you'd expect before putting your kid to bed is to be attacked in your own driveway, but that was unfortunately one Severn man's reality, authorities say. The victim was pulling into his driveway when four suspects wearing ski masks swarmed his BMW, brandishing handguns and...
SEVERN, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy