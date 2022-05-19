ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

AG Rokita warns Hoosiers to be vigilant prior to Indianapolis 500

By Tom Snape
WRBI Radio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS, IN — Attorney General Todd Rokita warns Hoosiers of crafty scammers before heading to the greatest spectacle in racing, the Indianapolis 500. During large sporting events, con artists are exceptionally prevalent and can fool even the most experienced fans. “As Indiana prepares to welcome tens of thousands...

WRBI Radio

Chad Stephen Dick, 38, Milan

Chad Stephen Dick, 38, of Milan passed away Monday, May 23, 2022 at his residence in Milan. Chad was born on Tuesday, January 24, 1984 in Lawrenceburg, Indiana; son of Jeffery and Melissa (Carter) Dick. Chad married Holly Braun on June 20, 2018. He was a former employee of Wood-Mizer in Batesville. Chad enjoyed collecting Hot Wheels and Pez with his son Kaden, going ginseng hunting, and shooting guns. His greatest passion in life was spending time with his family.
MILAN, IN
WRBI Radio

Robert Dale Johnson – 56

Robert Dale Johnson, 56, of North Vernon, Indiana passed away unexpectedly at his home in Mason, Michigan on May 20, 2022. He was born on May 25, 1965, in Greensburg, Indiana to Lester and Mildred (Sidwell) Johnson. Surviving family members include son, George Johnson of Clarksville, MI., brothers Dan (Sandy) Johnson of Indianapolis, IN, Brian (Angie) Johnson of Greensburg, IN; and father Lester (Linda) Johnson of Greensburg, IN; and his dogs, Buck & Hunter. Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Mildred (Sidwell) Johnson; sister, Bonita Johnson; and grandparents. Robert was a graduate of South Decatur High School, Greensburg, IN; attended ITT Technical University obtaining Electronic Engineering Technology and Automated Manufacturing Technology Bachelor degrees, continuing his education at Indiana Wesleyan University Master’s program. Robert married Wanda Curtiss on October 7, 1989, in Noblesville, IN, and moved to Spring Lake, MI, then Clarksville, MI. Robert moved to Mason, MI in 2019 and recently relocated to North Vernon, IN. He enjoyed his first career job at GTE – Carmel, IN working in the IT department which provided a solid base for an understanding of computers and systems, leading to positions with Genzink Steel – Holland MI, Haworth Furniture – Holland, MI; his own business ownership of computer support & repair (TCSS and Midmi.net), and evolved to present role of Sr. IT Project Management at Dart Container – Mason, MI. Hobbies included hunting, fishing, gardening, canning, and honeybees. He enjoyed learning, helping new beekeepers learn the hobby through the COMB beekeepers club, and serving as President. Mentored the Saranac Jr/Sr High School FIRST Robotics Team 5316 (2012 – 2018) working with students to embrace hands-on experience in STEM through building a competitive robot. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Bell officiating. Visitation will take place on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be at the Union Baptist Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the Union Baptist Church. Memorial contributions be made through the funeral home for funeral costs or in memory of Robert Johnson to Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Center or Holt First Presbyterian Church.
NORTH VERNON, IN
WRBI Radio

Sr. Jane McConnell OSF

Sr. Jane McConnell, formerly Sr. Jessica, age 75 of the Sisters of St. Francis in Oldenburg, Indiana, died on May 23, 2022 at the convent. Born on April 3, 1947 in Princeton, Indiana, she was the second of five children born to Jessie (Nee: Yeager) and William McConnell Sr. Jane...
OLDENBURG, IN
WRBI Radio

Legal Aid holding free phone clinic Tuesday afternoon

— The next Legal Aid District 11 phone clinic will take place Tuesday (May 24) for residents in Decatur, Bartholomew, Brown, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Rush, and Shelby counties. The free phone clinic will take place between 3 and 5:30 pm, but registration is required between Noon and 2 pm Tuesday...
DECATUR, IN
GFD, DCMH partnering on car seat inspection clinic in June

GREENSBURG, IN — The Greensburg Fire Department and Decatur County Memorial Hospital will team up for a free drive-through car seat inspection clinic on Thursday, June 2 from 4-6 pm at Fire Station 1 on Ireland Street. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration-certified personnel from both the fire department and...
GREENSBURG, IN
WRBI Radio

14U Batesville Bats win USSSA Hoosier State AA Championship

The 14U Batesville Bats won the U-Triple-S-A Hoosier State Championship for the Double-A level. At the Plex in Greensburg, Batesville bested Panther Baseball from Jennings County, 9-1 in the finals after knocking off Hoosier Extreme from Bloomington, 10-5 in the semis. The Bats went 4-1 for the tournament. Top hitters...
BATESVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Greensburg student wins Congressional art competition

COLUMBUS, IN — A Greensburg High School student took 1st place in Indiana’s 6th District annual Art Competition. Malana Kramer was chosen as the winner of the competition, according to Congressman Greg Pence (R-Columbus). Kramer’s art, titled “The DayDreamer,” will hang in the U.S. Capitol building for one...
GREENSBURG, IN
#Indianapolis 500#Counterfeit#Ims
WRBI Radio

Brookville Police to conduct ordinance enforcement blitz

— The Brookville Police Department will conduct an ordinance enforcement blitz the weekend of June 17 through the 19. Officers will look for ordinance violations such as overgrown lawns, parking issues, abandoned properties, trailer/camper storage violations, and other nuisances. Officials are urging those who are violating Brookville town ordinances to...
BROOKVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Air Care called to late Sunday crash on State Road 1

— Air Care was called to a one-vehicle crash late Sunday night on State Road 1 near Whitaker Lane. The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the scene just before midnight on a report of a smoking vehicle in a ditch. Deputies learned through witness accounts...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Bicentennial banner now on display at Decatur County Courthouse

GREENSBURG, IN — The official banner of the Greensburg/Decatur County Bicentennial is now on display on the north side of the Decatur County Courthouse. Installation of the banner took place Monday, and officially begins the Bicentennial celebration on the Courthouse Square. The banner was created by local quilters and...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
Memorial service to honor fallen Sheriff set for Sunday

DECATUR COUNTY, IN — The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office will host a memorial service to remember fallen Sheriff Salvatore Frank “Tudie” Navarra on Sunday, May 29 at 4 pm. Sheriff Navarra died while pursuing a vehicle on May 29, 1961, in Decatur County. In addition to...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Versailles State Park worker named state Field Employee of the Year

VERSAILLES, IN — A worker at Versailles State Park recently received the Indiana State Park’s Field Employee of the Year Award. Nick Schutte was honored for his wide range of trade skills including mower maintenance and repair, plumbing, roofing, and electrical systems. He received special recognition for ensuring...
VERSAILLES, IN
WRBI Radio

1062 Sawmill Road – Batesville

Take Lammers Pike in Batesville. Continue over the bridge. Take 2nd road to left on 550 East. 1st stopsign go straight on Sawmill Road. 4th place on left.
BATESVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

IHSAA Softball Sectional Pairings and Results through Monday

Here are the IHSAA 2022 Softball Sectional pairings and results involving area teams through Monday, May 23.. Coverage schools are in bold. All dates and times have been confirmed by the host schools. 4A-14 at Bloomington North (6 teams) G1 Tue 5/24 at 6 pm: Columbus North vs. East Central.
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Linda Negangard Stuhlman

Linda Negangard Stuhlman, 75, passed away on March 28, 2022, surrounded by her lovingfamily, following a courageous battle with cancer.She was preceded in death by her husband, James, who had died on March 22nd, 2022, andtheir daughter, Gretchen.Linda is survived by her two sons: Luther (Stephanie) of New Cannan, Bradley (Guillermina) ofKings Beach, CA; her five siblings: Ginny Negangard, David (Dawn) Negangard, Jane (Richard)Ritchie, Rita Negangard, and Karen (Stan) Pietrzyk; her nephew: Benjamin (Claire) Pietrzyk,and niece: Jana (Matthew) McGregor, as well as her three grandsons: Connor, Jack and Lucas,who brought her so much joy.Born February 2, 1947 in Milan, IN to Lowell and Harriett Esther (Walker) Negangard, Lindawas loving, intelligent, kind, courageous, dedicated, and nurturing throughout her life.She was a graduate of Milan High School (1965), and then Purdue University (1969) where shestudied Family and Consumer Sciences. She earned her Masters of Education in 1976 from theUniversity of Connecticut where she held a concentration in Family Studies.Linda started her teaching career in Connecticut as a Home Economics teacher at New BritainJunior High School, and then at Daniel Hand High School, in Madison, CT, before purchasingthe Red Barn Children’s Center, in Clinton, CT, in 1979, with her husband, Jim.She served as the Director of the Red Barn for 37 years developing an acclaimed earlyeducation program and summer camp. The Red Barn’s leafy campus served as an idyllicenvironment for her to raise a family.
MILAN, IN
WRBI Radio

Huntersville work continues; work on trail edge expected to wrap up

— Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Paul H Rohe Construction will continue work on the stormwater and paving project on Huntersville Road in Batesville this week. The road will remain closed from State Road 229 to the south side of Dogwood Trail. Crews are also scheduled to finish work on...
WRBI Radio

Local sorority awards scholarship, announces return of popular event

BATESVILLE, IN — The Batesville chapter of Beta Sigma Phi sorority recently awarded a scholarship to Batesville High School senior Courtney Chambers. She is the daughter of Denise and Steve Chambers of Batesville and plans to attend Purdue University in the fall and pursue a degree in Nursing. Each...
BATESVILLE, IN

