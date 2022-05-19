BJ’s: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) _ BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $112.5 million.

The Westborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 82 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 87 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The wholesale membership warehouse operator posted revenue of $4.5 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.23 billion.

BJ’s shares have declined 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 9.5% in the last 12 months.

