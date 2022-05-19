Miami Heat podcast: Game 1 takeaways, Jimmy Butler’s greatness and a Game 2 preview

The Miami Heat enters Thursday just seven wins away from an NBA championship.

In this week’s episode of the Miami Herald’s Heat Check podcast, Anthony Chiang and David Wilson broke down the Heat’s impressive win over the Boston Celtics to kick off the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday. They also looked ahead at what Thursday night’s Game 2 in Miami could look like.

Among the topics discussed:

▪ Is Jimmy Butler playing at a Michael Jordan level this postseason? (Yes, seriously)

▪ How did the Heat dominate the third quarter of Game 1?

▪ How did the Heat shut down Celtics star Jayson Tatum in the second half of Game 1? And the value of P.J. Tucker.

▪ Why this still feels like a long series.

Chiang and Wilson also dedicated a few minutes to discuss where the Florida Panthers stand in their playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is it time to worry?

As always, thanks for listening and please continue to rate, review and subscribe on Apple , Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.