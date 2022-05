The Cleveland Guardians’ offense is a bit erratic but one stat is telling a very impressive story. The Cleveland Guardians 2022 season has been inconsistent, to say the least. Once they were a top 5 scoring offense in the league but now they’re just 15th. Once they were in the Top 5 in batting average, now they’re eighth. They’re 13th in on-base percentage, 11th in slugging, and 13th in OPS. To say they’re a bit all over the place is an understatement.

