Fetal Heartbeat Bill Finalized

AUSTIN – Memorial Day is the unofficial kickoff to summer, and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding drivers to celebrate safely as they enjoy their holiday. Today through May 30, the Texas Highway Patrol will participate in Click It or Ticket, as well as Operation CARE (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort). Click It or Ticket is an enforcement campaign that encourages people to wear their seat belts. Operation CARE is a specialized campaign in which Troopers look for drivers who are speeding, intoxicated or violating other laws. Troopers will also watch for drivers not complying with the state’s Move Over, Slow Down law.

TEXAS STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO