Texas State

Fetal Heartbeat Bill Finalized

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a “mandate” that officially accepts the...

Escaped Murderer Remains At Large

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice announces a statewide search for escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez. Robert Hurst with the Texas Department of Corrections says a reduced presence in Leon County. Last week, more than 800 officers from multiple agencies were involved in the search, and the investigation has entered an expanded statewide phase. They have not decided to lift the visitation suspension at more than 40 prisons around the state.
LEON COUNTY, TX
DPS Reminds Drivers to Buckle Up, Drive Safely for Memorial Day

AUSTIN – Memorial Day is the unofficial kickoff to summer, and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding drivers to celebrate safely as they enjoy their holiday. Today through May 30, the Texas Highway Patrol will participate in Click It or Ticket, as well as Operation CARE (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort). Click It or Ticket is an enforcement campaign that encourages people to wear their seat belts. Operation CARE is a specialized campaign in which Troopers look for drivers who are speeding, intoxicated or violating other laws. Troopers will also watch for drivers not complying with the state’s Move Over, Slow Down law.
TEXAS STATE
Storms Chances Expected Through Wednesday

Expect storms through Wednesday across North and Central Texas. Thunderstorms will develop across parts of West Texas this afternoon and approach our forecast area this evening. Expect additional thunderstorms to build Tuesday, with a line of storms expected Tuesday night to continue into Wednesday morning. Isolated severe weather will be possible, along with locally heavy rainfall and flooding.
WEST, TX
Hazardous Weather Outlook

Areas of fog and patchy drizzle are possible through mid-morning across North and East Texas. Most visibilities should remain above a mile. Expect scattered thunderstorms to develop to our west this afternoon that should move through North and Central Texas late this afternoon and evening. Isolated severe storms and locally heavy rainfall is expected, with the highest severe threat remaining across western Central Texas.
TEXAS STATE

