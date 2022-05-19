Memorial Service For Officers

Paris Police are continuing their investigation into the shooting of a teen on Hubbard Street late last week. Officers found an 18-year–old lying in the road shot multiple times. They transported the victim to PRMC for treatment, and his condition is unknown. Witnesses reported seeing two black men running from the scene just after the shooting. A male juvenile suspect has been identified but not located.
Hopkins County arrested 36-year-old Jeffrey John Cooley on a Revocation of the bond for Possession of a Controlled Substance. His new bond is $50,000. In addition, Grayson County had charged him with a narcotics warrant. Malvine Saafi. Deputies arrested 26-year-old Malivine Saafi for Violating her bail for Possession of a...
Paris Police stopped a vehicle for not displaying a license plate in the 1700-block of E. Price at 7:22 Friday evening. Markeith Dontrele Perkins, 30, of Paris, a passenger in the car, had an outstanding parole violation warrant. Perkins was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail. Paris...
Delta County investigators arrested a suspect in the armed robbery of the Nuway East Convenience store. Multiple camera angles caught the theft from the store surveillance, and numerous individuals identified the suspect by his voice and clothes. Authorities issued an aggravated robbery warrant for 35-year-old Christopher Price of Cooper and arrested him last Friday. He’s in the Delta County Jail under a $150,000 bond.
Sulphur Springs ISD Assistant Superintendent Josh Williams announced Saturday that he would be returning as Principal of Sulphur Springs High School, pending approval by the school board. He’s replacing Derek Driver, who resigned to take over as Principal of Celina High School. Williams told us Saturday he loved working with students and is looking forward to returning to the high school.
An Upshur County jury of seven women and five men sentenced 45-year-old Charles Lance Taylor to 99 years in prison for assaulting, choking, and threatening to kill a woman in Morris County. Taylor had an earlier conviction of Retaliation.
Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561. SH 37, Red River County: from US 82 to the Texas-Oklahoma state line, watch for temporary lane closures while crews resurface the roadway. US 271, Red River County:...
Aikin Elementary fourth grade classes performed the Aikin Extravaganza recently at Paris Junior High. The last performance of this size was held in 2018. “Our Aikin fourth graders sang their hearts out,” stated Aikin music teacher Kiley Miller. “Mrs. House and I were beyond proud of their hard work and how they represented our school.” The Paris High School cheerleaders helped close out the program by chanting the Wildcat fight song along with the fourth graders.
Johanna Hicks, B.S., M.Ed. Fortunately, 4-H activities don’t stop with the end of the school year. There are several events during the months of June, July, and August for 4-H members and other youth. Pay close attention to dates and registration deadlines. We don’t want anyone to be left out because of a missed deadline!
QUITMAN, Texas — Lee Livesay expected to do well; he never expected his second consecutive victory on his home waters to be fueled by a “junk” spot. But that’s what happened. The Longview, Texas, pro turned in a four-day total of 113 pounds, 11 ounces, to win the Simms Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork.
Austin College in Sherman has awarded an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters to Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton. They presented the degree to Chief Batton in recognition of his leadership and commitment to health initiatives and his contributions to the revitalization of the Choctaw Nation’s culture, growth, and opportunities.
A team representing Paris ISD recently earned Highest Honors in the 2021-2022 WordMasters Challenge™—a national vocabulary competition involving nearly 125,000 students annually. The third grade team scored an impressive 179 points out of a possible 200 in the last of three meets this year, placing eighth in the nation.
(Hawkins, Texas) — Jarvis Christian University and Workforce Solutions of East Texas will host a workforce fair for the public from 9:00 am to noon on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The job fair will be in the Auxiliary Gymnasium of the E.W. Rand Center Gymnasium on the Jarvis Christian University campus, U.S. Highway 89 East at PR 7631 in Hawkins, Texas.
Lee Livesay of Longview, Texas, has won the 2022 Simms Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork with a four-day total of 113 pounds, 11 ounces. / Photo by Seigo Saito/B.A.S.S. Guardians (17-20) at Houston Astros (26-15) at 7:10 pm. PGA. Justin Thomas hit a shank on the sixth hole and made...
COMMERCE – The Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team has released its 2022 schedule. The Lions’ first season in Division I and as members of the Southland Conference, featuring nine matches at home and four tournaments around the country. “We’re excited about our schedule as we transition into the...
