The Kansas City Chiefs have been ranked No. 3 overall in the offseason NFL power rankings by columnist Peter King. If Peter King has his finger on the pulse of the National Football League this offseason, it’s going to be a helluva season for the AFC in ’22. In his latest column, he’s put together his offseason NFL power rankings after the first-year player draft and the bulk of free agency and he has the conference with the top three spots overall.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO