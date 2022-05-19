ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Flu cases are on the rise in Maine

By WABI News Desk
wabi.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Center for Disease Control says that influenza activity is on the rise in Maine, though the severity estimate remains low for the entire state. The state reports there were 716 lab confirmed cases of the flu...

Health
