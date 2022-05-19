ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK report into Downing Street lockdown parties to be published next week- source

LONDON (Reuters) - The full report by senior British civil servant Sue Gray into alcohol-fuelled events in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Downing Street offices and residence is expected to be published next week, a source in the Cabinet Office said on Thursday.

Gray published an interim report in January, but said the full report would be withheld until the end of the police inquiries. The Met said on Thursday they had now completed their investigation.

Daily Mail

Welcome to Ozzy’s house! Sharon Osbourne, 69, says she and former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, are set to move two Ukrainian refugee families into properties on their Buckinghamshire estate

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are planning to offer up properties on their Buckinghamshire estate to two Ukrainian families fleeing Russian invasion. The former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, and his rock manager wife, 69, are due to move back to their Grade II-listed mansion - called Welders House - in the village of Jordans, Buckinghamshire, in just a matter of weeks.
CELEBRITIES
