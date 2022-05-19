ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | More storms before a little steam

By Jim Caldwell
WKYT 27
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -The potential for some more strong storms is out there again today. It looks like a complex of showers & storms will make another run at Kentucky. These storms might...

www.wkyt.com

WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another Active Setup

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have some really ugly weather across the region today as showers and cool temps kick things off. This continues to be part of a very unsettled pattern taking shape for this final week of the month. Final week of May? Crazy!. A few showers will...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Ally Blake’s Forecast | A First Alert Weather Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good evening everyone! After a toasty day, showers and stroms are developing on this First Alert Weather Day across the commonwealth. A strong line of showers and stroms will move through this evening. The main threats include damaging winds and some hail. This will mainly impact portions of northern and western Kentucky. The storms accompany a cold front that will take temps down a bit tomorrow and leave us with the chance to see some rain. Not an all-out washout by all means, with temps near 70. Things dry out into the start of the workweek in the low to mid-70s, but another more active pattern sets up mid-week. Showers and stroms are likely as temps get to near 80 degrees. Next weekend we finally dry out.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

County by County, Pt. 2 (5/23/2022)

WATCH | Fuel budgets for many Kentucky first responders running on fumes. First responders are seeing their fuel budgets for the year running on fumes. Tuesday is a better day with temps back in the 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. WATCH | Jif peanut butter recall impacting...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Jif peanut butter recall impacting Kentucky food pantries

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Health officials are investigating a multi-state salmonella outbreak. It’s been linked to certain Jif peanut products made at the J.M. Smucker Company facility in Lexington. The company has voluntarily recalled close to 50 different varieties of peanut butter products. More than a dozen illnesses have...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Fuel budgets for many Kentucky first responders running on fumes

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Responding to emergencies is getting much more expensive. First responders are seeing their fuel budgets for the year running on fumes. In Lincoln County, Sheriff Curt Folger budgeted $60,000 for fuel in 2021 and $85,000 for 2022. “And by the end of April, we already...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Lafayette, Henry Clay advance to 11th Region semifinals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In the 11th Region quarterfinals, the defending champs Lafayette beat Great Crossing 3-0. In the bottom half of the bracket, Sayre beat Berea 10-0 in five innings to set up a date with Lafayette Tuesday night. On the top half of the bracket, Henry Clay scored...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Eastern Kentucky’s Noah Thompson wins American Idol!

LOS ANGELES (WYMT) - Lawrence County native Noah Thompson is taking home the grand prize!. Thompson won American Idol’s 20th season. This makes him the first American Idol winner from Eastern Kentucky. A watch party was held Sunday night in Louisa at The Garden Theater. That is where Thompson...
KENTUCKY STATE

