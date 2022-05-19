Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | More storms before a little steam

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good evening everyone! After a toasty day, showers and stroms are developing on this First Alert Weather Day across the commonwealth. A strong line of showers and stroms will move through this evening. The main threats include damaging winds and some hail. This will mainly impact portions of northern and western Kentucky. The storms accompany a cold front that will take temps down a bit tomorrow and leave us with the chance to see some rain. Not an all-out washout by all means, with temps near 70. Things dry out into the start of the workweek in the low to mid-70s, but another more active pattern sets up mid-week. Showers and stroms are likely as temps get to near 80 degrees. Next weekend we finally dry out.

