Mariposa preps land for Monarch, a new 174-lot community

By Garrison Wells
rrobserver.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve got a first neighborhood with Richmond America Homes — Tim Brislin, senior vice president at Harvard Investments. Monarch, a new community on the horizon at Mariposa Subdivision, is gearing up for sales. Some key infrastructure has been laid and land for the project has been cleared...

rrobserver.com

KRQE News 13

NMDOT asking Santa Fe residents for feedback on road redesign project

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe residents still have time to submit their input on a significant road project. NMDOT has plans to redesign Cerrillos Rd. from St. Michael’s to St. Francis. The options have been narrowed down to 10.5 ft. driving lanes with bike lanes and wider sidewalk buffers. Crosswalks are also proposed between San […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Areas with the fastest-growing home prices near Albuquerque

(STACKER) It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Motorcycle ride honoring military comes through New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Motorcyclists riding across New Mexico made their way through New Mexico Saturday. The motorcycle ride, which as not been held for two years because of the pandemic, honors military personnel who have died and those missing in action. Starting in Albuquerque, travelers made the 293 mile ride to Amarillo, Texas. Santa Fe […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Source New Mexico

COVID spreading in NM disaster centers

As coronavirus cases surge in New Mexico, people fleeing the biggest wildfire in the state’s history have been staying at disaster recovery centers. Few wear masks, and efforts to ventilate and filtrate the indoor air are spotty, leaving evacuees more prone to catch the virus — and breathe in dangerous particles from the smoke.
LAS VEGAS, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque church major force behind wildfire donations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Church worked together to get a massive donation up to Mora as the Calf Canyon-Hermit’s Peak Fire continues to burn. “When the fire first started, we initially just started filling pickup trucks up with supplies,” said Pastor Jason Dickenson. Since the fire began, Harvest Church and Pastor Dickenson knew they […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Report: Albuquerque ranked #129th best place to live

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Tuesday, U.S. News and World Report released their rankings for the Best Places to Live in the United States in 2022-2023. At the top of the list were Huntsville, AL, Colorado Springs, CO, Green Bay, WI, Boulder, CO, and San Jose, CA rounding out the top five. But did anywhere in New Mexico make the list?
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Legal Notices-Government

THE GOVERNING BODY of the CITY of RIO RANCHO, NM, will consider the following matters at its regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022:. The applicant, City of Rio Rancho, seeks to amend R.O. 2003 § 154.32 CBD: Central Business District to add the following permissive land uses: Laboratories, research, experimental stations; Light manufacturing; Sales, display room/building for wholesaler, distributor, etc.; Office and corporate headquarters; and Medical supplies and services, drug prescription, prosthetic supplies and dental/medical lab. R.O. 2003 § 154.35: Nonresidential Land Use Table would also be updated to include these uses for the Central Business District. This is the first reading of this text amendment proposal.
RIO RANCHO, NM
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Burgers In Santa Fe, New Mexico?

Burgers are one of life's joys, and a good burger will make you keep coming back for more. There is an art to make the perfect burger. It's far more complicated than just smashing a bun around cheese and a patty. A good burger takes advantage of fresh ingredients and makes for a wonderful combination of flavor.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico May 20 – May 27

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from May 20 – May 27 around New Mexico. Albuquerque Events May 20 – Family Picnic Night at the Botanic Garden – Spend an evening with the family surrounded by floral landscapes. Start the summer season with food, fun, and live music. Event-goers can see local bands like […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

20 new early voting spots opening in Bernalillo County

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There are now more ways to get your vote in early in Bernalillo County. The county opened 20 new early voting convenience centers and a mobile voting unit Saturday. They’ll be open from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday-Saturday until June 4. Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover says they’re already seeing a good […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Shea Serrano project begins filming in Albuquerque, casts local actor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new series has begun production in Albuquerque. The New Mexico Film Office announced the Untitled Shea Serrano Project will be filming in and around Albuquerque from now through July. The series is inspired by Serrano’s life growing up in San Antonio, following a teenager trying to balance college aspirations, societal expectations, and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Unlikely survivors found at El Porvenir Campgrounds

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico man living on the El Porvenir Campgrounds is sharing the aftermath of what’s left after the Calf Canyon-Hermit’s Peak Fire blazed through the grounds. People are returning home to see what’s left of their property, despite the fire still burning in northern New Mexico. At the El Porvenir Campgrounds […]
POLITICS
bernco.gov

Reminder: Notice of Value Statements Sent Out on May 2 ￼

Bernalillo County – The Office of the Assessor wants to remind property owners that the notice of value (NOV) statements were sent out on May 2. Statements show the assessed value for residential and non-residential real property, manufactured homes, commercial properties and vacant land. Property owners have until June 1 to apply for any eligible tax savings programs.
BERNALILLO, NM
KOAT 7

Celebrate New Mexico: On the Sky Railway to Lamy

LAMY, N.M. — In this Celebrate New Mexico story, Todd Kurtz shows us the newest attraction in central New Mexico, the Sky Railway running from Santa Fe to Lamy. The 141-year-old rail line is helping revive the train depot. Money is also being invested into the historic restaurant in Lamy, the Legal Tender Saloon.
LAMY, NM
ladailypost.com

New Mexico Leaders Meet Taipei Officials In Albuquerque

Front row from left, Rep. Joy Garratt, Deputy Director David Chen, Rep. Patricia Roybal Caballero and Rep. Debra Sariñana. Back row from left, Sen. Linda Lopez, Sen. Bill Tallman, Officer Jack Jheng, Secretary Alicia J. Keyes, Sen. Harold Pope, Rep. Christine Trujillo, Secretary Debra Garcia y Griego, Commissioner Charlene Pyskoty and Commissioner Walt Benson. Courtesy photo.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico State researchers save tree seedlings from wildfires

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University says it was able to save 75,000 tree seedlings from the Calf Canyon Hermits Peak Fire. The university says the fire threatened its forestry research center which is dedicated to restoring forested lands devastated by fires. Staff scrambled to move 3M tree seeds from the center’s freezers to […]
LAS VEGAS, NM

