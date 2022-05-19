Mariposa preps land for Monarch, a new 174-lot community

THE GOVERNING BODY of the CITY of RIO RANCHO, NM, will consider the following matters at its regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022:. The applicant, City of Rio Rancho, seeks to amend R.O. 2003 § 154.32 CBD: Central Business District to add the following permissive land uses: Laboratories, research, experimental stations; Light manufacturing; Sales, display room/building for wholesaler, distributor, etc.; Office and corporate headquarters; and Medical supplies and services, drug prescription, prosthetic supplies and dental/medical lab. R.O. 2003 § 154.35: Nonresidential Land Use Table would also be updated to include these uses for the Central Business District. This is the first reading of this text amendment proposal.

