Janet Teckla Kleier Clawson, 89, of Colfax was born on June 1, 1932 and her Heavenly Home-Going was on May 21, 2022. She was born in Long Island, New York to Edward and Teckla (Schinner) Kleier. She was named after the movie star Janet Gaynor. Janet had an older brother, Roland, and a younger sister, Barbara. She mostly grew up in New Jersey, but her family moved several times as her father sought work during the Depression. At the age of 10, Janet began using an old sewing machine which was the beginning of her love of sewing.

