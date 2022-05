Jerry Gentry, of Russell Springs, known by his community as “The Can Man”, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022, at his home. He was 68 years of age. Jerry was born March 16, 1954, son of the late Refus Dowell and Ada Mae Coffey Gentry. He liked to cut tobacco and mow yards. He enjoyed doing his own house cleaning and cooking. The number of miles and hours Jerry walked the roads of Russell County, cleaning up the roadsides of aluminum cans, could only be guessed.

