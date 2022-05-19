ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heat intensifies the next two days

By The Weather Authority
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nKFaR_0fjKooBN00

RICHMOND, Va. — Friday will be partly to mostly sunny, hotter and more humid. Highs will be in the mid 90s, with a heat index of 95-100. The record high for Richmond is 96, set back in 1934.

Saturday will be even hotter, with highs in the mid to upper 90s, and a heat index near or a little above 100. The record high for Richmond is 93, set back in 1962. A few isolated storms are possible late in the day.

Sunday will still be hot and humid, but a few degrees lower with highs in the lower 90s. A few scattered storms are possible by evening.

Showers and storms will be more likely on Monday, and it will be significantly cooler with highs 75-80.

A few scattered showers will be around Tuesday and Wednesday, with showers more likely on Thursday.

