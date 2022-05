BOSTON — A shortage of drivers and warehouse workers is preventing the Greater Boston Food Bank from getting food to those in need, the nonprofit organization said. "As the labor market has tightened, the labor for warehouse associates has tightened as has CDL drivers, and that's the pinch we're feeling right now. Just not enough skilled laborers in this area of logistics," said GBFB President and CEO Catherine D'Amato.

CHARITIES ・ 10 HOURS AGO