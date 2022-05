According to Johnson Co Clerk Sallee Holbrook, she says she has received a letter from Doug Saylor, Republican candidate for Johnson Co Sheriff in this past Tuesday’s Primary Election, requesting a recanvas of the votes. The unofficial total had Candidate Scott Hazlette with 1,751 votes and Doug Saylor with 1,749, a margin of just 2 votes. The recanvas will be held on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 9:00 AM as prescribed by KRS 117.305 (3), in the Johnson Co Clerk’s Office.

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY ・ 22 HOURS AGO