ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Marnie Schulenburg, soap actress in ‘As the World Turns’ dies at 37

By Athina Morris
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HXE1U_0fjKm8Se00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Marnie Schulenburg, a soap actress who played the character Alison Stewart on CBS’ “As the World Turns” died Tuesday in New York from complications of metastatic breast cancer, a representative confirmed to Variety. She was 37.

Schulenburg’s death was also confirmed by her husband, actor Zack Robidas, who is best known for his roles in “Sorry for Your Loss” and “Succession.”

“Please don’t say Marnie lost her battle to cancer. It’s simply not true. I watched her kick cancer’s ass everyday since diagnosis,” Robidas wrote in a post on Facebook. “She is incredible. We chose to attack her diagnosis with blind optimism. We only talked about the future and continued moving forward. I don’t know if this was right but it’s all we knew how to do.”

Wife of NASCAR star Kurt Busch files for divorce in Florida, says he committed ‘tortious act’

Schulenberg began her soap opera run in 2007, taking over the role of Alison Stewart after Jessica Dumphy left the show in 2005. Her stint as Stewart lasted until the show was canceled in 2010.

Schulenberg also appeared on the revival of the ABC soap opera “One Life to Live,” and the meta soap opera “Tainted Dreams.”

Her other TV credits include appearances in shows such as “Fringe,” “Army Wives,” “Blue Bloods,” “Manhattan Love Story,” “Elementary,” “The Good Fight” and “Divorce.” She was also set to appear in the upcoming third season of Showtime’s “City on the Hill,” starring Kevin Bacon.

Schulenburg is survived by Robidas and their daughter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Tampa, FL
Entertainment
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Bacon
Person
Kurt Busch
Person
Alison Stewart
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soap Opera#As The World Turns#Metastatic Breast Cancer#Cbs#Abc
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hello Magazine

Bruce Willis' wife Emma reveals her own health battle amid husband's aphasia diagnosis

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis has shared her own health woes amid her husband's battle with aphasia. The 43-year-old revealed that she is struggling with her mental health after putting her family's needs before her own following Bruce's heartbreaking diagnosis in April. "I put my family's needs above my own, which I found does not make me any kind of hero," she said in an interview with The Bump.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WFLA

WFLA

64K+
Followers
12K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy