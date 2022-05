Dallas' Bishop Cider is executing a crazy-big expansion that includes acquiring two Dallas-Fort Worth breweries and also opening four new locations. Bishop Cider is the company founded by husband-and-wife Joel Malone and Laura Malone that makes hard cider, founded in 2014 right as cider was beginning to trend. They also operate the Cidercade concept, featuring dozens of taps of Bishop Cider, plus food and an "entertainment buffet" where patrons pay a nominal admission fee and can play the games and activities for free. "Cider" + "arcade" = Cidercade, see. There are currently three Cidercade locations: the original in Dallas, plus locations in Austin and Houston, and soon there will be four more.

