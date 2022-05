The No. 16 UCF Knights softball team has moved on to the NCAA Super Regionals by beating No. 24 Michigan by a score of 9-4 in the regional final on Sunday. “We started this year talking about Team XXI and just saying ‘playing with no regrets’,” said head coach Cindy Ball-Malone. “They’ve done it. We’re not done; we’re definitely not done. (I’m) just so proud of the fight of this team. I’m super proud of these women and what they’ve done and the odds that they’ve fought against. The show keeps going.”

ORLANDO, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO