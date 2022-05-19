ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairborn, OH

Police chase ends at Fairborn gas station

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jw1Uj_0fjKlDkp00

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – A police chase ended in Fairborn after a driver refused to stop for police.

Police looking for suspect after hours-long standoff

According to the Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the chase began on I-70 in Montgomery County when a driver failed to stop. Police chased the car to SR 444 in Fairborn. OSP said the car finally came to a stop at the Speedway gas station by North Maple Avenue.

Colorado homicide victim identified as Dayton woman

Police did not say what events prompted the initial stop. This incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
Fairborn, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Fairborn, OH
Montgomery County, OH
Crime & Safety
Fox 19

Police searching for gunman in White Oak shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Colerain Police are still searching for the alleged gunman in a Saturday shooting in White Oak. Public Information Officer Jim Love said the shooting took place outside of the Airy Pony Keg on Colerain Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Colerain, Green Township and North College Hill police responded...
WHITE OAK, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Gas Station#The Xenia Post#Osp#Speedway
SCDNReports

Ohio Man Arrested in Connection with Restaurant Shooting

Ohio Man Arrested in Connection with Restaurant ShootingSCDN Photo Archive. A man in Ohio has been arrested after allegedly being involved in a shooting at a Rooster’s. Travaughn McConnell faces multiple charges including felonious assault and attempted murder in connection with the Columbus shooting.
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

Middletown homeowner shares video of man peeping into house

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A homeowner on Middletown’s northside is warning other residents after a stranger was caught peeping into his home. Nicholas Rose says he filed a police report after getting the unexpected and unwelcomed visitor at his home around 3 p.m. on May 20. “I got a...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WDTN

Missing in Waverly: ‘Cut up in a chipper’

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — The daughter of a missing Waverly man said people close to her father told her that he’d been cut up in a chipper and fed to hogs. Raymont Willis, 42, disappeared from his home on Johnson Hill Road on July 4, 2020. His disappearance is connected to Koby Roush — who […]
WDTN

Police called to Miamisburg crash, child involved

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — Police have been called to the scene of a vehicle crash in Miamisburg on Friday night. The crash occurred on North First Street and East Central. According to regional dispatch, crews were dispatched at 8:29 p.m. A child was involved in the crash and is currently being checked for injuries. 2 […]
MIAMISBURG, OH
WDTN

Ohio school bus driver shot with BB gun

LITHOPOLIS, Ohio (WCMH) — A substitute school bus driver was shot with an airsoft gun Friday, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting incident at the intersection of Faulkner Drive and Poe Avenue in Lithopolis Friday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said. After students exited the bus — driven by […]
LITHOPOLIS, OH
WDTN

22-year-old leads police on 3-county chase

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man wanted on several warrants in Hamilton County has been arrested after leading police on a chase across three counties. The Sidney Police Department said that the 22-year-old driver has been booked into the Shelby County jail on several charges. The incident began when an officer spotted a dark-colored Honda […]
SIDNEY, OH
WDTN

WDTN

15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy