The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is inviting high school students to participate in the annual Paint the Plow art outreach. The program challenges youth to take a predetermined theme and incorporate it into an original mural that they paint on one of PennDOT’s snowplow blades to promote winter driving safety and foster appreciation for school art programs and student creativity. The 2022 theme, “Put Down the Device in Snow and Ice,” was chosen to draw attention to the need for motorists to give themselves ample time for travel during wintry weather in order to arrive safely to their destination.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO