US STOCKS-Futures signal more selling on Wall Street as growth fears mount

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Futures down: Dow 1.29%, S&P 1.35%, Nasdaq 1.42%

May 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday, signaling more selling on Wall Street as investors kept a close eye on the impact of rising inflation on the U.S. economy and corporate earnings.

The S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Wednesday logged their biggest one-day percentage loss since June 2020 after dismal results from retailer Target Corp underscored just how hard inflation is biting consumers.

Cisco Systems Inc slumped 12.5% in premarket trading as the networking gear maker cut its 2022 revenue growth outlook due to China lockdowns and the Ukraine conflict.

The S&P 500 is down 17.7% so far in 2022, hit by factors ranging from the severity of China’s pandemic lockdowns, the conflict in Ukraine and the U.S. Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance.

High-growth stocks led the sell-off as investors scramble to adjust to tightening financial conditions. The benchmark index is down 18.2% from its record close on Jan. 3 and a close below 20% will confirm bear market territory, joining its tech-heavy peer Nasdaq.

Goldman Sachs strategists estimated a 35% probability of the U.S. economy entering a recession in the next two years, while Morgan Stanley’s latest research showed a 25% probability for a recession starting in the next 12 months.

Wells Fargo Investment Institute on Wednesday reduced its economic expectations with a mild U.S. recession now on the horizon in its base case scenario for the end of 2022 and early 2023.

Megacap tech and growth shares such as Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com, Alphabet Inc and Tesla Inc slipped between 1.1% and 2.4% in premarket trading.

Morgan Stanley dipped 1% to lead declines among the big banks.

At 06:22 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 407 points, or 1.29%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 53 points, or 1.35%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 169 points, or 1.42%.

The CBOE volatility index, also known as Wall Street’s fear gauge, rose to 32.72 points, its highest since May 12. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks catch chill from U.S. futures, Jakarta bucks trend as BI meets

* Bank Indonesia to at least signal seriousness about inflation -strategist * Equities in Jakarta up 1.2%, rupiah gains 0.1% * Shares in Manila, Seoul and Shanghai drop over 1% By Harish Sridharan May 24 (Reuters) - Shares in Asia's emerging markets mostly weakened on Tuesday, as investors worried about a broad economic slowdown after U.S. stock futures slid in response to an earnings warning from Snap Inc, the parent of photo messaging app Snapchat. Bucking the trend, shares in Jakarta jumped as the Indonesian central bank is expected to hold off hiking interest rates at a policy meeting later in the day, despite rising inflation. Stocks in Manila and Seoul both fell over 1%, while Taipei declined 0.5%, as Snap's sell-off soured the mood on Wall Street and raised concerns about how businesses would handle an economic slowdown. Bank Indonesia (BI) is expected to wait a few more months to raise rates from a record low despite rising inflation and aggressive moves by the U.S. Federal Reserve, according to a Reuters poll ahead of the Indonesian central bank's policy meeting. All but two of 27 economists in the poll expected Bank BI to hold its benchmark seven-day reverse repurchase rate at a record low 3.50% at its meeting on Tuesday. "If (a hike) does not come through, we would expect BI to at least signal its seriousness about tackling inflation risks," said Frances Cheung, rates strategist at OCBC, while adding that she expects a 25 basis points hike. Inflation in the country surged to 3.47% in April, the highest in more than four years, but still within the central bank's 2%-4% target range. On Monday, U.S. President Joe Biden's said he was considering cutting tariffs on Chinese goods. Biden also said he would be willing to use force to defend Taiwan against Chinese aggression. Meanwhile, China said it will take measures to support its economy, which has been hit hard by COVID-19 outbreaks that have prompted stringent restrictions and disrupted supply chains. Stocks in Shanghai dropped 1.1%, while the yuan depreciated 0.2%. "In dire lockdown-driven economic times, the People's Bank of China is unlikely to allow a strong yuan amid slowing exports, not to mention Biden's Taiwan comment is hardly endearing for Asian risk," said Stephen Innes, Managing Partner at SPI Asset Management. Thailand's baht and the Singaporean dollar slid between 0.1% and 0.2% after the safe-haven U.S. dollar clawed back some of its overnight losses. Equities in Singapore rose 0.1% a day after official data showed its key consumer price gauge rose in April at its fastest pace in a decade, driven by higher inflation for food. HIGHLIGHTS ** In Philippines, top index losers was Puregold Price Club Inc, down 3.9% ** Among heavyweights in South Korea, Samsung Electronics and peer SK Hynix fell 1.8% and 2.7%, respectively ** Key measure of inflation expectations among South Koreans rose in May for a fourth consecutive month to its highest in nearly a decade - central bank survey Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0418 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCK STOCKS DAILY YTD % S YTD % % DAILY % Japan +0.24 -9.79 -0.51 -6.70 China -0.17 -4.58 -1.10 -14.49 India -0.03 -4.14 -0.10 -6.66 Indonesia +0.14 -2.73 1.12 5.11 Malaysia +0.00 -5.08 -0.06 -1.65 Philippines -0.02 -2.43 -0.98 -7.03 S.Korea +0.03 -5.93 -0.97 -11.95 Singapore -0.14 -1.85 0.14 3.02 Taiwan +0.11 -6.41 -0.51 -11.77 Thailand -0.20 -2.34 0.06 -1.29 (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
MARKETS
Reuters

Global gloom hits UK stocks, Royal Mail slides on broker downgrade

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) May 24 (Reuters) - UK’s FTSE 100 slipped on Tuesday as the global mood soured due to bleak results from social media firm Snap Inc, while shares in Royal Mail slid after a brokerage downgraded the postal company.
BUSINESS
Reuters

JGB yields fall after auction draws solid demand

TOKYO, May 24 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields fell on Tuesday after an auction drew solid demand, even as U.S. Treasury peers rose overnight. The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.230% and the 20-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.720%. The liquidity auction...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Wall Street#Alphabet Inc#Microsoft Corp#European#Nasdaq 1 42#Target Corp#Cisco Systems Inc
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold hits over 1-week high as dollar dips

May 23 (Reuters) - Gold prices touched a more than one-week high on Monday, as an easing dollar supported greenback-priced bullion, although rising U.S. Treasury yields capped gains. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,850.39 per ounce, by 0039 GMT, their highest since May 12. U.S. gold futures also gained 0.3% to $1,847.90. * The dollar began the week on the back foot, following its first weekly loss in nearly two months, as investors cut bets on more dollar gains from rising U.S. rates and hoped that easing lockdowns in China can aid global growth. * A weaker dollar makes bullion more attractive for overseas buyers. * However, benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields firmed, limiting demand for zero-yield gold. * St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard reiterated his view last week that the U.S. central bank ought to raise interest rates to 3.5% this year to get high inflation more quickly under control. * Bullion, seen as a safe store of value during times of economic crises, tends to become less attractive to investors when U.S. interest rates are raised because it yields no interest. * Asian stocks faced an uncertain start on Monday as persistent inflation fears and the prospect of rising interest rates dogged the global economic outlook. * SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.69% to 1,063.43 tonnes on Friday from 1,056.18 tonnes on Thursday. * Spot silver was up 0.7% at $21.90 per ounce, platinum firmed 0.3% to $958.43, and palladium climbed 0.8% to $1,979.27. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0800 Germany Ifo Business Climate New May 0800 Germany Ifo Current Conditions New May 0800 Germany Ifo Expectations New May 1300 Euro zone finance ministers meet on fiscal rules reform, banking union in Brussels (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
