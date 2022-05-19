ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

I'm self-employed and take 46 days off each year — here's how to figure out the right number for you

By Jen Glantz
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k8VUo_0fjKk0TG00
If you're self-employed, planning the number of vacation days you'll take can help you stay focused and on top of work.

Hans Neleman/Getty Images

  • Jen Glantz is an entrepreneur and the founder of Bridesmaid for Hire .
  • She gives herself a set amount of days off each year to stay balanced while running her business.
  • To pick how many days, she looks at the past year and considers where she could have used time off.

One of the hardest parts of being self-employed is figuring out how to design your schedule.

When I started working for myself seven years ago, I was very strict with my schedule. I was nervous that time off would hurt my business, so I didn't take any vacation days. Instead, I worked more than 60 hours a week and I often found myself plugged in on the weekends.

After two years of working like that, I decided to put a plan in place to give myself a set amount of days off each year. This year, it's 21 vacation days, 20 "break" days, and five sick days.

Here are the rules and strategies I use to decide how many vacation days I should take.

1. I give myself more time off than I'd get at as an employee

At the last company I worked for in 2015, I was only given 14 days off. It was never enough time and figuring out how to use those vacation days was stressful. I vowed that when I became a full-time entrepreneur, I'd give myself more time off than what I'd receive if I were an employee at someone else's company.

So, every year as a gut check, I take a look at open roles on Linkedin or Indeed that match my years of experience and expertise to see how many vacation days are offered. Since I often work longer days and on weekends, I decided that warranted more designated days off, so I typically tack on at least an extra week to the number I see on job listings.

2. I take inventory of time-off from the previous year

At the end of the year, I give myself an annual review as if I were an employee at my own company. One category I take inventory on is how many vacation or personal days I took, and I've always found that I took less time off than I promised I would.

Rather than seeing that and just saying, "In 2022, I'm going to give myself more time off," I look back and analyze why I didn't take that time away and when it would have made sense to take a vacation or use personal days.

Doing this helps me schedule vacations for the year ahead and plan  realistically to make sure I'm taking time off every year.

3. I take 5 'break' days per quarter

At the start of every quarter, I give myself an extra five days off to take at any point. If I don't have a trip planned or an event that I need to use those days for, I pick random days during the month and mark those as work-free days on my calendar.

This helps me plan in advance for an occasional long weekend getaway or just gives me a day off in the middle of the week that I can look forward to.

I consider these "break days" rather than vacation days since they're used to reset and unplug.

4. I make up for any extra days off

If I find that I need to take more time off (because I want to go on a three-week honeymoon or take a week off to work on a fun project), I make a deal with myself.

Every extra day I take off equals eight hours of additional work time that I have to tack onto my schedule throughout the year. That might mean extending a few work days in August by an hour or two or working on a Sunday.

Using this approach to vacation days has helped make sure I'm in control of my calendar and on top of my work. It also keeps me accountable so I don't feel like I'm taking advantage of the flexibility that being an entrepreneur can offer.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bridesmaid
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Business Insider

Business Insider

500K+
Followers
32K+
Post
249M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy