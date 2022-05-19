I'm self-employed and take 46 days off each year — here's how to figure out the right number for you

If you're self-employed, planning the number of vacation days you'll take can help you stay focused and on top of work. Hans Neleman/Getty Images

Jen Glantz is an entrepreneur and the founder of Bridesmaid for Hire .

She gives herself a set amount of days off each year to stay balanced while running her business.

To pick how many days, she looks at the past year and considers where she could have used time off.

One of the hardest parts of being self-employed is figuring out how to design your schedule.

When I started working for myself seven years ago, I was very strict with my schedule. I was nervous that time off would hurt my business, so I didn't take any vacation days. Instead, I worked more than 60 hours a week and I often found myself plugged in on the weekends.

After two years of working like that, I decided to put a plan in place to give myself a set amount of days off each year. This year, it's 21 vacation days, 20 "break" days, and five sick days.

Here are the rules and strategies I use to decide how many vacation days I should take.

1. I give myself more time off than I'd get at as an employee

At the last company I worked for in 2015, I was only given 14 days off. It was never enough time and figuring out how to use those vacation days was stressful. I vowed that when I became a full-time entrepreneur, I'd give myself more time off than what I'd receive if I were an employee at someone else's company.

So, every year as a gut check, I take a look at open roles on Linkedin or Indeed that match my years of experience and expertise to see how many vacation days are offered. Since I often work longer days and on weekends, I decided that warranted more designated days off, so I typically tack on at least an extra week to the number I see on job listings.

2. I take inventory of time-off from the previous year

At the end of the year, I give myself an annual review as if I were an employee at my own company. One category I take inventory on is how many vacation or personal days I took, and I've always found that I took less time off than I promised I would.

Rather than seeing that and just saying, "In 2022, I'm going to give myself more time off," I look back and analyze why I didn't take that time away and when it would have made sense to take a vacation or use personal days.

Doing this helps me schedule vacations for the year ahead and plan realistically to make sure I'm taking time off every year.

3. I take 5 'break' days per quarter

At the start of every quarter, I give myself an extra five days off to take at any point. If I don't have a trip planned or an event that I need to use those days for, I pick random days during the month and mark those as work-free days on my calendar.

This helps me plan in advance for an occasional long weekend getaway or just gives me a day off in the middle of the week that I can look forward to.

I consider these "break days" rather than vacation days since they're used to reset and unplug.

4. I make up for any extra days off

If I find that I need to take more time off (because I want to go on a three-week honeymoon or take a week off to work on a fun project), I make a deal with myself.

Every extra day I take off equals eight hours of additional work time that I have to tack onto my schedule throughout the year. That might mean extending a few work days in August by an hour or two or working on a Sunday.

Using this approach to vacation days has helped make sure I'm in control of my calendar and on top of my work. It also keeps me accountable so I don't feel like I'm taking advantage of the flexibility that being an entrepreneur can offer.