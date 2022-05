Mexico City — The number of people reported missing in violence-wracked Mexico has exceeded 100,000, according to official data, with rights groups calling for "immediate" action from the government to locate the disappeared. The country's National Registry of Missing Persons — which has been tracking disappearances since 1964 — said that as of Monday, the whereabouts of 100,012 people are unknown. About 75% are men. Disappearances have skyrocketed in the wake of mounting drug violence that has rocked the country for 16 years.The Movement for Our Disappeared warned Monday that the figure was "certainly well below the number" of cases that...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO