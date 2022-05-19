ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

FL’s Northern Turnpike Extension threatens to pave over historic Black community

By Craig Pittman
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DcF5u_0fjKjtSP00

A child stands in a tobacco field in the Royal community during the 1950s. The state wants to plow a highway through the historic Black community. Source: Beverly Steele

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

If you plan to visit the historic Central Florida community of Royal, I have two pieces of advice for you:

1) Don’t go there feeling hungry. There are no fast-food joints or other restaurants where you can order a Royal version of the Royale with Cheese .

2) You better hurry. Powerful people are plotting its destruction as we speak. Their reasoning is that this is the price of progress, can’t make an omelet without breaking some eggs, and all those other clichés.

I drove through Royal on Sunday afternoon, just to take a look at it before the shady politicians and greedy developers pushing the Northern Turnpike Extension obliterate it.

One of my passengers described the area as “rustic,” which seemed like just the right word for this quiet slice of Sumter County. We saw cows. We saw farms. We saw a mix of mobile homes and single-story houses, none of them close to each other.

The author poses near the Royal community’s historical marker. Credit: Craig Pittman

We stopped at the community center to read the town’s historical marker. Royal’s origin story is a standing rebuke to anyone who thinks Florida history started in 1971 when Walt Disney World opened .

Royal dates to the waning days of the Civil War. I got the whole story by spending about an hour talking to Beverly Steele , 66, who oversees the community center and is the keeper of Royal’s history.

My hour talking with her seems about 59 minutes more than the Florida Department of Transportation spent researching what will be lost if they ram this unwanted road through Royal.

“This will destroy our community,” she told me.” It’s going to pave over two of our churches and my community center is in its path and it’s going through most of our populated area.”

It also takes aim at their cemetery, which Steele told me a DOT consultant said had no historical significance.

That’s only true if you don’t count the former enslaved people buried there.

40 acres and a mule

Royal’s original founders were recently freed slaves who had been living and working on a plantation bordering the nearby Withlacoochee River, Steele told me.

How could ex-enslaved people buy land? They didn’t. They were handed ownership by order of Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman, the man who gave Atlanta an extreme makeover.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o1Fc2_0fjKjtSP00

Schoolchildren at a public charter school in South Florida attend a bill signing, HB 7, with Gov. Ron DeSantis. CRT references Critical Race Theory. April 22, 2022.

Brace yourself, Buttercup. I am about to lay on you some of that “ critical race theory ” that Gov. Ron “ Welcome to the Not-So-Free State of Florida ” DeSantis hates with such a passion.

In January 1865, Sherman issued an order giving all freed slaves under his jurisdiction — which covered some 400,000 acres across the South — the gift of 40 acres (and, later, a mule). That would get them started on the road to freedom.

America had stolen their liberty as well as their ability to choose where they lived and to get paid for their labors, their opportunities for education, and their right to be safe in their own bodies. The law said they belonged to their “masters,” as if they were cows or chickens. Surely America owed them something to make up for that wholesale theft.

Royal quickly became known as a location where African-Americans could own property and engage in various business activities.

– Beverly Steele

But after Abe Lincoln’s assassination, his successor as president, Andrew Johnson, overruled Sherman (here’s the CRT part). He ordered the return of the land to its white owners, even though they had rebelled against the U.S.

By then, though, Royal had gotten its start and its residents had no intention of giving anything back.

“Royal quickly became known as a location where African-Americans could own property and engage in various business activities,” Steele told me via email. “Faced with increasing restrictions elsewhere, Royal became very attractive in the years following Reconstruction.”

As a Black community, Royal has faced some government decision-making that, if it was not racially motivated, sure gave that appearance. Its school remained segregated for about 20 years after the Brown v. Board decision . Meanwhile, the community was bisected by the construction of Interstate 75 in the ’50s, although later an overpass reconnected the halves.

(I contacted several Florida historians, and they said they’d never heard the Royal story before. One of them, by the way, wrote a book about antebellum Florida called “A Rogue’s Paradise,” so it seems to me that not much has changed in the past 161 years.)

Most of the estimated 1,200 residents who live in Royal today are descendants of those freed slaves, Steele told me. They still live on their inherited portions of the 40 acre parcels their ancestors first settled.

“It’s a beautiful thing for me to walk on the same land they walked on,” she said. “They walked it in work boots, and because of them I walk it in three-inch stiletto heels with a tiger print.”

Now here comes the DOT to stomp its way through the community like Godzilla.

This destruction is bad for Royal, of course. But the residents can take some comfort in the fact that the new highway will make some of Royal’s neighbors rich.

One of them, by the way, has given gobs of cash to the governor and his political party.

‘Stay out of Royal’

State officials have been trying to build a northward extension of the Florida Turnpike since the spectacularly colorful Claude Kirk was governor in the 1960s. (Kirk once rode a horse to a news conference, brought a woman he called “Madame X” to his inauguration, and planted the state flag on the ocean floor, among other eccentricities.)

Charles Lee of Audubon Florida, whose career as an environmental activist started around the time Juan Ponce de Leon was sipping from our fountains, told me the DOT has tried to build this misbegotten project at least three times.

Each time, the turnpike extension plan has delighted developers who foresaw making big bucks and angered local residents who fought to keep their rural area rural. Each time, that vocal local opposition has defeated the developer-driven road, Lee told me.

Lee sent me some old newspaper clippings, which made for entertaining reading. I particularly liked the one in which a DOT official told the Miami Herald in 1999, “The traffic numbers are low enough that it doesn’t meet any economic feasibility test.”

I think we need new roads in Florida to get around.

– Ron DeSantis

This time, it wasn’t the DOT that dug up this dead horse to beat it some more. It was the Legislature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZlPLD_0fjKjtSP00

Gov. Ron DeSantis signs massive toll roads expansion. Source: Florida Senate

In 2019, our fine lawmakers passed a bill calling for three massively expensive toll roads that would serve no purpose except as a payback for a large campaign contribution to the Senate president from the Florida Transportation Builders Association.

Gov. DeSantis was fine with this waste of time and money. He signed the bill and announced, with his usual keen political insight, “ I think we need new roads in Florida to get around .”

Then, when costs shot up because of the pandemic, the Legislature passed a new bill last year repealing their edict for two of the roads but leaving in place the Northern Turnpike Extension . (The governor, with his usual keen political insight., signed this bill without comment.)

The folks in Royal first learned in December that their land was being considered for the turnpike extension route, Steele said. They started getting letters from lawyers specializing in eminent domain. Those are the cases in which the state seizes your land against your will and pays you whatever it can convince a court is fair.

This sort of rude awakening is not the best way for a government agency to charm property owners into feeling cooperative.

Shortly thereafter, DOT officials invited them to a public meeting to talk about it. They invited DOT officials to come to them instead. The message the residents delivered, according to Steele, was simple: “Stay out of Royal.”

The DOT “is committed to refining the current alternative corridors to avoid and minimize impacts to communities and environmentally sensitive features to the extent possible as the project progresses,” a turnpike spokeswoman named Angela Starke told me.

“As such, FDOT will refine the corridors to minimize the impacts to the community of Royal.” (I would note that “refine” is not the same as “avoid.”)

Meanwhile, though, folks like developer Carlos Beruff have already made plans to cash in.

Trucks full of money

Carlos Beruff. Source: Screengrab

Beruff, a Manatee County developer and onetime U.S. Senate candidate , has a long record as both a GOP campaign contributor and a guy whose concern for the environment ranks well below his concern for making a fortune.

Right now, for instance, he’s under investigation for illegally trimming mangroves . Back in 2016, he told me he wanted to cut back those mangroves “for the obvious reason — the view!”

Beruff is a generous guy, though. For instance, Sumter County Commissioner Roberta Ulrich — appointed to the commission earlier this year by DeSantis — “has raised the bulk of her campaign cash from a big-name GOP donor living outside the county,” the Villages News reported this month. That donor: Beruff.

I am sure his generosity had nothing to do with the speed with which one of his companies, SR 44 LLC, was able to win county approval for a change in its zoning . The change was necessary so Beruff could turn a 100-acre pasture near Royal into a site for a new freight distribution center for truckers.

Now a Citrus County couple, Jim and Lynda Fenton of Floral City, who run a citrus, strawberry, and cattle operation , are applying for a similar zoning change, with similar intent. But their property, at 600 acres, is much larger, and it’s much closer to Royal.

Sumter County’s own zoning report spells out what’s going on: “The high demand for industrial land near the I-75/SR 44 interchange is in response to state plans to extend the Florida Turnpike through the area.”

It’s as if they’re seeing all those trucks booming by on I-75 and picturing them full of money and pulling into their property instead.

I tried to contact Beruff and the Fentons about this, but they didn’t return my calls. I suppose they felt awkward discussing how much profit they would make — and how they would lose out if the Northern Turnpike Extension were canceled again.

So now Royal residents are battling both the DOT’s road plan and also the speculators who hope to start servicing 18-wheelers driving on the road that doesn’t exist yet.

I haven’t even mentioned the effects on the aquifer yet.

DeSantis’s chance to disprove “critical race theory”

Sumter County’s biggest and best-known community is the mostly white retirement mecca known as The Villages.

The Villages has gained national attention for its cases of voter fraud , its golf cart-related crimes , and its occasional instances of sex in public .

It’s also one of Florida’s major water guzzlers. Officials in The Villages suck so much water out of the aquifer to keep the golf courses green that sinkholes are constantly popping open.

Royal doesn’t have that problem. But its residents do rely on well water, Steele told me. That flow from underground has been a major feature of the community ever since its founding.

In fact, when she was a young girl, everyone frequently congregated at a naturally formed water body they called “The Sinkhole.”

“The men would go down and start fires and the women would start fishing, and by the time we kids got there, we could smell the fish frying,” she said.

Now imagine the pollution running off a highway or a truck stop built on top of that, she said. The people who aren’t forced off their land by the turnpike extension would likely see their wells contaminated by the pollution.

“People are not going to be able to live here in peace,” she said.

It’s an ugly scenario — one of many revolving around the Northern Turnpike Extension, which has once again ticked off a bunch of people in its pathway .

But the DOT’s threat to dethrone Royal presents Gov. DeSantis with a rare opportunity to use his keen political insight.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signing HB 7 bill into law April 22, 2022. Credit: Florida Channel.

By signing both the 2019 bill and the 2021 repeal, DeSantis has officially endorsed this Northern Turnpike Extension not once but twice. It’s his highway. In fact, I plan to start calling it the Ron DeSantis Road to Ruin — the “Ron Road” for short.

If the Ron Road does indeed steamroll through Royal, that will show that the “critical race theory” he despises so much is no theory at all. It’s as real as his desire to be the Official Dreamy Hunk Poster Boy of Fox & Friends.

Lee pointed out to me that there is a clear alternative to the DOT’s proposed pathway: widening I-75. That’s what a local advisory committee wanted in the first place.

“No one would dispute the need to expand I-75, and it could be done with next-to-zero environmental impacts,” Lee said.

By ordering the DOT to pursue I-75 widening instead of his “Ron Road,” DeSantis could end the threat to this historic Black community and placate all those other turnpike opponents ready to break out their pitchforks and torches.

Then he could claim that that Royal’s continued survival is evidence that critical race theory is just liberal poppycock.

Of course, he’d have to explain the decision to all those disappointed developers. I’m sure they’ll understand if he explains it right. He could tell them that line about making an omelet.

The post FL’s Northern Turnpike Extension threatens to pave over historic Black community appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Phoenix

FL senators blast state handling of property insurance

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida senators from both political parties came out swinging Monday – the opening day of the Legislature’s special session on the property insurance crisis – strongly suggesting state government has botched the state’s property-insurance marketplace and still cannot fix it. Florida Sen. Jeff Brandes, Pinellas County Republican, who has long clamored for property-insurance reform, and […] The post FL senators blast state handling of property insurance appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Lawmakers gather at FL Capitol to attempt to solve state’s growing insurance crisis

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Florida Senate opened a special session on Monday to debate a $2 billion plan to stabilize Florida’s property insurance market, which has been plagued by insurer insolvency and dropped homeowner policies. The Senate convened at 9 a.m. and, before sending the package to the Appropriations Committee, took time to honor Senate Secretary Debbie Brown, […] The post Lawmakers gather at FL Capitol to attempt to solve state’s growing insurance crisis appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Sen. Powell asked to put experts ‘under oath’ in special session; ‘let’s make sure it’s true’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Amid questions Monday on the first piece of legislation related to Florida’s property insurance crisis that has roiled insurers, homeowners and taxpayers, South Florida Democrat Sen. Bobby Powell asked if experts in the insurance industry would testify under oath before senators. He was denied. That kind of request had come up before. “I can tell […] The post Sen. Powell asked to put experts ‘under oath’ in special session; ‘let’s make sure it’s true’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

FL lawmakers unveil property-insurance fixes but market has ‘further devolved’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Creating a $2 billion reinsurance fund to help insurance companies pay catastrophic claims is a good idea but it is unclear whether it can significantly ease Florida’s property-insurance crisis. Establishment of that fund to, in essence, provide hard-to-come-by stability for Florida insurance companies, is the hallmark of proposed legislation unveiled late Friday by Republican leaders […] The post FL lawmakers unveil property-insurance fixes but market has ‘further devolved’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Floral City, FL
Local
Florida Government
Florida Phoenix

Federal appeals court hobbles DeSantis’ attack on social media companies; cites First Amendment

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis was certain in his faith that a federal appeals court would side with him on his attempt to punish social media companies that he accuses of censoring conservative voices. On Monday that court — the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit — let him down. It decided against him on […] The post Federal appeals court hobbles DeSantis’ attack on social media companies; cites First Amendment appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Crist promises to protect abortion access through executive order, but there could be a hurdle

Quality Journalism for Critical Times U.S. Rep Charlie Crist, who is running for the Democratic nominee in the 2022 gubernatorial election, said he would use an executive order on of the first day of his term to protect Floridians’ access to abortion. “When I get elected for governor, I want all women in Florida to understand that if this continues […] The post Crist promises to protect abortion access through executive order, but there could be a hurdle appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Appeals court sides with DeSantis on elimination of Black-access North FL congressional district

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A court order issued Friday means that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ congressional redistricting plan, which dismantles a North Florida district likely to elect a Black candidate, will be used for this year’s primary and general elections, at least for now. The unsigned order from Florida’s First District Court of Appeal dissolved Circuit Judge Layne Smith’s injunction […] The post Appeals court sides with DeSantis on elimination of Black-access North FL congressional district appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

As climate in FL sets ‘new normal,’ cost of property insurance will separate haves and have-nots

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida lawmakers poised to act against soaring property-insurance rates may address allegations of insurance fraud and may manage to lure jittery reinsurance companies back into Florida’s crippled marketplace. But one thing they can’t do is change the weather. “Insurers believe that due to climate change, this is the new normal. They’re finding that catastrophic and […] The post As climate in FL sets ‘new normal,’ cost of property insurance will separate haves and have-nots appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Beruff
Florida Phoenix

FL First Lady attempts to arm students with ‘the facts’ in anti-drug initiative, but will it work?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times At a high school in Central Florida Thursday, First Lady Casey DeSantis’ spoke at the first iteration of a set of school assemblies statewide aimed at encouraging kids not to use drugs and why, as a part of her ongoing anti-drug initiative. Keep in mind that there have been other anti-drug campaigns in the past, […] The post FL First Lady attempts to arm students with ‘the facts’ in anti-drug initiative, but will it work? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Property insurance fix: It won’t be about lowering rates

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Lawmakers, consumers and business interests should manage their expectations next week as the Florida Legislature convenes in special session to address the state’s property-insurance crisis. Foremost for consumers, according to two experts: Soaring property-insurance rates will not decline. “Anyone suggesting otherwise is creating a false sense of security and hope,” said Fred Karlinsky, co-chair of […] The post Property insurance fix: It won’t be about lowering rates appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Avian influenza’s arrival in Alaska signals danger for other parts of the world

Quality Journalism for Critical Times When Larry Pouliot went on a morning walk in Sitka National Historical Park on May 9, he spotted a lethargic, unresponsive bald eagle perched in a tree, its eyes bloodshot and its neck drooping. “I realized he was not doing great,” said Pouliot, who got video footage and photos of the ailing bird. He called […] The post Avian influenza’s arrival in Alaska signals danger for other parts of the world appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida Phoenix

Florida’s courts moving quickly in fight over Gov. DeSantis’ congressional map

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The state’s courts are moving toward a quick decision about whether to allow Gov. Ron DeSantis to dismember Congressional District 5, a North Florida seat designed to allow Black people in Florida’s old plantation and sharecropping belt to send one of their own to Congress. In a brief filed Thursday with the Florida First District […] The post Florida’s courts moving quickly in fight over Gov. DeSantis’ congressional map appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Pave#Black History#Golf Course#Pollution#The Royale With Cheese#Walt Disney World
Florida Phoenix

Florida Constitution shields abortion rights — but might not for much longer

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Florida Supreme Court’s embrace of abortion rights was sweeping, extending not only to adults but also to minors who feared abuse at the hands of parents or guardians should they reveal that they were pregnant. But that was in 1989 — more than three decades ago — in a case called In re T.W. […] The post Florida Constitution shields abortion rights — but might not for much longer appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Can FL schools, workplaces discuss Saturday’s ‘racially motivated’ shooting in Buffalo under HB 7?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times On Saturday at a Buffalo supermarket, a white 18-year-old gunman killed 10 Black people, and the shootings are being looked at as a racist hate crime, according to The Buffalo News in New York. The alleged killer was identified in the News as Payton Gendron, 18, near Binghamton in the southern part of the state. […] The post Can FL schools, workplaces discuss Saturday’s ‘racially motivated’ shooting in Buffalo under HB 7? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
BUFFALO, NY
Florida Phoenix

Jan. 6 investigators want Georgia’s Loudermilk to explain pre-attack U.S. Capitol tour

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The U.S. House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol on Thursday asked Republican Rep. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia to appear before the committee to answer questions about a tour of the Capitol that Loudermilk gave the day before the assault. But Loudermilk and the top Republican on the House Administration […] The post Jan. 6 investigators want Georgia’s Loudermilk to explain pre-attack U.S. Capitol tour appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
WASHINGTON, DC
Florida Phoenix

Feds and FL officials try to tackle mental health crisis facing K-12 and college students

Quality Journalism for Critical Times As some students continue to struggle with ongoing mental health concerns, state and federal officials are trying to focus on how to get children and teens to bounce back from the trauma and stress exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law that makes some changes to current statewide […] The post Feds and FL officials try to tackle mental health crisis facing K-12 and college students appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Society
Florida Phoenix

Ask Justice Alito: How much sway do female lawmakers really have in the abortion fight?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times It’s been two weeks since a 98-page leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion spelled near-certain death for federal protections of abortion access across the nation. But Associate Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote the draft opinion, seemed to want to put women at ease if states become the decision makers on the abortion front. On page […] The post Ask Justice Alito: How much sway do female lawmakers really have in the abortion fight? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Georgia election board dismisses claims of ‘ballot harvesting’ in 2020 election

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Georgia State Election Board voted unanimously Tuesday to dismiss three cases based on claims of illegal “ballot harvesting” as the baseless conspiracies over the 2020 presidential election still swirl even as the 2022 election season is already well underway and setting records for early voting. The board, comprised of three Republicans and one Democratic […] The post Georgia election board dismisses claims of ‘ballot harvesting’ in 2020 election appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Florida Phoenix

For a second time, judge blocks state from using DeSantis’ congressional districts

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A state trial judge has forbidden the state from running this year’s midterm elections using the congressional redistricting map that Gov. Ron DeSantis forced the Legislature to enact, citing the prospect of “irreparable harm” to voters, especially North Florida Blacks. Circuit Judge Layne Smith, sitting in Leon County, insisted Monday that the state stick to […] The post For a second time, judge blocks state from using DeSantis’ congressional districts appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
LEON COUNTY, FL
Florida Phoenix

Klobuchar to Georgia Dems: ‘Get mad and vote’ in response to potential overturn of Roe v. Wade

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Georgia Democrats face major headwinds going into this year’s midterm elections, but they are looking to the not-so-distant past for inspiration: the 2020 election when Georgia voters flipped control of the U.S. Senate and helped elect Joe Biden as president. “Do you know how many Republicans voted for the American Rescue Plan? Zero, zilch, zippo, […] The post Klobuchar to Georgia Dems: ‘Get mad and vote’ in response to potential overturn of Roe v. Wade appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
GEORGIA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
396K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy