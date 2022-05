WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man and woman on gun, drug and robbery charges following an investigation. Authorities state that on May 12 at approximately 6:56 a.m., police responded to the 200 block of North Broom for an assault and robbery complaint. Through investigative measures, police were able to locate a suspect vehicle a short time later in the 2600 block of Lamotte Street. Police were granted a search warrant and executed same. Police took 21-year-old Jayla Townes and 22-year-old Tajee Foeman into custody without incident and recovered a loaded .380 caliber handgun, a loaded 9mm handgun, and 65 grams of marijuana. While in custody, Foeman gave officers a false name.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 23 HOURS AGO