Here's another case of being careful what you post online. In this case, when you're claiming you got hurt on the job and can't physically do much, you might not want to post pics of yourself doing physical activity. According to his disability application form, this New York state man said he couldn't hardly bend over to put his own shoes on, couldn't walk for more than 15 minutes, and couldn't sit for more than 30 minutes. But what happened here?

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO