Lottie Mae Enoch Walters, who taught in local schools for 33 years and was active in a number of civic organizations, died April 12, 2022. She was 97. Mrs. Walters was born on August 5, 1924, in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was the eldest of three children born to the union of Elizabeth (Lizzie) Weems and Charles Enoch.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO