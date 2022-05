JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – One person is in custody related to a homicide that happened Sunday night in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said a 26-year-old woman from Fenton is being held at the Jefferson County Jail. She is “believed to be the only person responsible for the homicide and there is no threat to the public,” according to the sheriff’s department.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO