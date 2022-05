Returning for its second year, The Drop-In concert series at the Long Center is bringing a dozen refreshing new outdoor shows for Austinites, completely for free. The Drop-In series, driven by Subaru and run by the Long Center in partnership with Austin City Limits Radio, will bring up-and-coming acts to the stage on the Hartman Concert Lawn every Thursday, starting May 26 and ending August 11. The Long Center and ACL Radio will share information about the following week’s event every Friday on social media, and some of the dates are in collaboration with Austin’s Black Fret, a champion of live music that collects patrons and distributes funding to local musicians.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO