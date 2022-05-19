ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celoron, NY

BPU Conducting Quarterly Sprinkler Inspection on Jackson Ave. Friday

wrfalp.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jamestown Board of Public Utilities will be conducting its quarterly fire...

www.wrfalp.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrfalp.com

Jamestown City Council to Vote on New Police, Firefighter Positions

Will vote on hiring new police officers and firefighters at its voting session tonight. $3.2 million in American Rescue Plan funds would be used to fund the hiring of three police officers and four firefighters. Two of the police officers would be assigned to quality of life duty with another manning a new Gun Violence Unit. The four firefighters would operate a second ambulance.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

Bradford Township Settles with Fired Employee

Bradford Township has reached a settlement with former employee Al Kerr. Kerr had been dismissed on March 17th after having a dispute with his supervisor, Frank Behan, the husband of Supervisor Laree Sue Behan. Behan made the motion to fire Kerr at a special meeting, and the motion passed 2-1 with Supervisor Steve Mascho voting no.
BRADFORD, PA
YourErie

Police investigating Sunday night stabbing in downtown Erie

Police are investigating a reported stabbing in downtown Erie Sunday night. According to police, it happened in the area of Perry Square. Police say the victim walked away from the scene before police and rescue crews caught up with that person in the area of State and West 10th streets. That person was taken to […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Celoron, NY
Celoron, NY
Government
Jamestown, NY
Government
City
Jamestown, NY
City
Lakewood, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New Road Construction Will Slow You Down In Hamburg New York

One of the worst roads to drive down in Western New York will get even worse starting this Monday. According to signs posted along Southwestern Blvd, road construction is expected to start on Monday. The road signs are currently up on Southernwestern near South Park Ave and go until Mckinley parkway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sprinkler#Urban Construction
wnynewsnow.com

Electrical Issue Sparks Chautauqua County House Fire

POMFRET – An electrical issue sparked a northern Chautauqua County house fire on Saturday night. Several fire departments responded to a structure fire at 4548 Van Buren Road in the Town of Pomfret around 6:45 p.m. Saturday. The Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team later responded to determine the fire’s...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Faulty Electrical Cord Sparks House Fire in Town of Pomfret

Firefighters from multiple departments were called out to a house fire Saturday evening just outside the Village of Fredonia. Crews from Fredonia responded to 4548 Van Buren Road just after 7:45 PM and received assistance from East Dunkirk, West Dunkirk, Sheridan, Forestville, Brocton, Chautauqua County Emergency Services, County Fire Police, and County EMS. The Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team determined that the fire was caused by a faulty electrical cord within the residence. One citizen was treated at the scene, and one firefighter was transported to Brooks Memorial Hospital for evaluation and later released.
FREDONIA, NY
wrfalp.com

Police Officers Memorial Day Ceremony Held Friday

Members of law enforcement, elected officials, and the public gathered on Tracy Plaza Friday for Police Officers Memorial Day and Police Week ceremony. Jamestown Corporation Counsel Elliot Raimondo spoke on behalf of Mayor Eddie Sundquist, saying that Police Officers Memorial Day has been held since 1962, “It’s dedicated to the memory of public safety officials who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to their communities. And this day would be known as Peace Officers Memorial Day. On behalf our community, and all city residents, we commend the members of the Jamestown Police Department for their committeemen and selfless protection to our residential and business neighborhoods and enforcement of the law of our community.”
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Accused Of Starting Eastside Vehicle Fire

JAMESTOWN – A 48-year-old Jamestown man is accused of starting a vehicle fire on the city’s eastside. The Jamestown Fire and Police Departments responded to an eastside establishment around 10:30 p.m. Saturday for a vehicle fire. When firefighters arrived, they found the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames...
JAMESTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
2 On Your Side

Elevated flu levels leads state to issue advisory

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Continued high levels of influenza activity has led the state to issue an advisory. The Erie County Department of Health shared a statement from the New York State Department of Health that was sent to public and private schools in the state. The advisory reads:. NYSDOH...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Severe storm watch issued for Erie, Crawford and Venango Counties

A severe storm watch has been issues for Erie, Crawford and Venango Counties until 10 p.m. on May 21. This storm involves risk for strong damaging wind gusts along with reported small hail. Reportedly the risk for tornado is low. Thunderstorms are developing off of lake breeze boundaries in Ohio. This is a developing story. […]
ERIE, PA
nyspnews.com

Jamestown resident charged with Drug Possession

On May 22nd, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown arrested Eric Lundsten, 37, of Jamestown, for two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree, Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd Degree and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 3rd Degree. The Troopers and Ellicott Police officers responded to a residence in...
JAMESTOWN, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen hopes people channel anger into change

Buffalo Common Council President and True Bethel Baptist Church Bishop Darius Pridgen is working to help his city come to terms with the horrific mass shooting that claimed 10 lives. He says while it seems a difficult task for the community to overcome this tragedy, he hopes people channel their grief and anger into working for change.

Comments / 0

Community Policy