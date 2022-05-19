BPU Conducting Quarterly Sprinkler Inspection on Jackson Ave. Friday

Firefighters from multiple departments were called out to a house fire Saturday evening just outside the Village of Fredonia. Crews from Fredonia responded to 4548 Van Buren Road just after 7:45 PM and received assistance from East Dunkirk, West Dunkirk, Sheridan, Forestville, Brocton, Chautauqua County Emergency Services, County Fire Police, and County EMS. The Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team determined that the fire was caused by a faulty electrical cord within the residence. One citizen was treated at the scene, and one firefighter was transported to Brooks Memorial Hospital for evaluation and later released.
