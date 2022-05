The average price of regular gasoline in the U.S. hit another record high on Wednesday, coming in at $4.56 per gallon, according to the AAA gas prices website. On May 10, the average price of the commodity hit a record of $4.37 per gallon, before climbing to $4.40 per gallon on May 11 and $4.52 per gallon on May 17, the AAA site showed. The site’s highest recorded average price for regular gasoline in the U.S. prior to May 10 was $4.33 per gallon, which was seen on March 11.

