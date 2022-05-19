ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The public health crisis with liver disease affects everyone

By Donna R. Cryer, Opinion Contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U83nh_0fjKifS600
Tweet

The recent worldwide outbreak of acute, severe hepatitis in young children across 16 countries prompted the World Health Organization to begin an investigation of its origin. Globally, up to 14 percent of the 450 children recently diagnosed from ages 1 month to 16 years old have required liver transplants.

In the U.S., following the issuance of a nationwide alert, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating 109 cases of children in 25 states treated for liver injury and liver failure, including five deaths and 15 liver transplants.

The outbreak serves as a stark reminder of the common misconception that children do not get liver disease. This misconception clearly can be deadly. In the U.S. each year, around 15,000 children are hospitalized with over 100 types of liver disease. An estimated 5 percent to 10 percent of children in the U.S. have nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Up to half of those children have the more severe version of this disease — nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) — in which the buildup of fat leads to liver damage.

This prevalence has steadily risen over the past three decades. Many rare liver diseases are inherited genetically, but these diseases are so rare and receive so little research attention that the data are affected does not exist about how many children. Because of the integral role that the liver plays in the body, liver failure can require a liver transplant to save the child’s life — as has been the case for several of the children affected by the recent outbreak.

Today, more than 1.5 billion people across the globe have chronic liver disease, which causes more than 2 million deaths each year. No country or population is exempt. Globally, liver transplantation is the second-most common organ transplantation, yet less than 10 percent of total organ transplantation needs are met.

The tragic reality is that liver conditions are stigmatized, under-diagnosed, misdiagnosed, untreated and misunderstood. The result is high morbidity rates that could have been prevented. Clearly, many aspects of the story told about liver health need to be changed. Everyone — including children — is at risk for liver disease because everyone has a liver.

Autoimmune disorders can lead to liver disease, particularly in infants and children. Viruses, environmental toxins, and other factors can cause liver disease. The built environment and community access to nutritious food can contribute to liver disease. Still, many see liver disease as a consequence of deliberate choice.

I know this first-hand because the roots of my own liver disease started when I was diagnosed with inflammatory bowel disease at age 13. This progressed into an autoimmune liver disease called primary sclerosing cholangitis, or PSC. At 24, I was told I had only days to live, but my lifesaving liver transplant gave me the second chance that not every child will receive.

I launched Global Liver Institute in 2014 with the hope that no one else has to go through the same arduous process of diagnosis and care for liver disease as I did. As president and CEO of the organization, I work with foundations and institutional partners worldwide to improve awareness, education, research, clinical care pathways and policies that impact liver health.

Globally, up to 90 percent of liver disease is driven by preventable causes, yet chronic liver damage has risen to the 11th leading cause of death. Transformation of liver health falls staunchly in the realm of public health, which focuses on this necessary prevention.

The world must prioritize liver health as a public health issue. That is why I launched the global Liver Health is Public Health campaign this year. Liver health is tied closely to food policy, to vaccination access, to the built environment, to air quality, and to much more; as a result, it is time to activate the robust array of public health tools.

Public health measures such as surveillance networks will allow experts to evaluate patterns in liver health — such as the current outbreak — and respond accordingly. Measures such as screening standards will help providers identify liver disease in its earliest stages so that patients have a chance to regain their health. Measures at the systems level, such as health promotion campaigns and urban design, will create communities of people who know how to take care of their livers and have the tools necessary to do so.

In everything from global and federal policies to funding and attention within health systems, the possibility for positive change is enormous. The trajectories of liver disease for millions around the world can — and must — be altered for the better. To start, people need to believe that liver disease is an issue deserving investment of significant time and resources.

This public health crisis of widespread, unacknowledged liver disease affects me and the millions like me whose lives are affected by liver disease, as well as our loved ones and colleagues. It is time to change the story.

Donna R. Cryer, J.D., is the founder, president and CEO of the Global Liver Institute and the recipient of the 2021 Global Genes RARE Champions of Hope Founder’s Award and the 2021 American Association for the Study of The Liver Distinguished Advocacy Service Award. She serves on the boards of directors of the Council of Medical Specialty Societies, Sibley Memorial Hospital/Johns Hopkins Medicine, the Innovation and Value Initiative and the Clinical Trials Transformations Initiative.

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatty Liver Disease#Liver Transplantation#Chronic Liver Disease#Cdc#Nafld#Nash
outbreaknewstoday.com

Ebola outbreak: 2nd case reported, ‘Vaccination should start in the next few days’

In a follow-up on the 14th Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) (HERE and HERE), the World Health Organization (WHO) tweeted today:. Health authorities in #DRC confirmed a 2nd case of #Ebola in Mbandaka on 25 April. The 25-year old woman, now deceased, began experiencing symptoms 12 days earlier. Investigations indicate that as the 1st case patient’s sister-in-law, she was a high-risk contact.
PUBLIC HEALTH
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
The Hill

The Hill

569K+
Followers
69K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy