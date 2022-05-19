Prison Time for Man Who Led Police on Chase

The following is a press release from Cedar Falls Public Safety:. On 5/20/22 at approximately 2301 hours, Cedar Falls Police, Cedar Falls Fire Rescue, and MercyOne Paramedics were dispatched to the 2500-blk of North Union Road with a report of a single vehicle rollover accident. Cedar Falls Fire Rescue needed to extricate the occupants; both were transported to local hospitals by MercyOne Paramedics. One occupant was later transported by AirCare to the University of Iowa Hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. The accident remains under investigation. Any additional information will be provided in a follow up press release.
Comments / 0