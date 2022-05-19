ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IA

Prison Time for Man Who Led Police on Chase

By scottsuhr
kwayradio.com
 4 days ago

A Waterloo man will go to prison for more than a decade after a sawed off shotgun was found in his car after he led police on a high speed chase, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. A State...

kwayradio.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Police#Murder#Synthetic Marijuana#Vehicles#State
