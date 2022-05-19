Prison Time for Man Who Led Police on Chase

Waterloo Police are asking for your help with information in connection with the shooting death of a Waterloo woman early Sunday morning. Officers were called to the 300 block of Manson Street around 3:24AM for a report of shots fired. Later, investigators found a woman in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound. The woman was provided first aid by emergency responders until she was able to be transported to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital. She later died from her injuries. The identity of the victim has not been released. If you have any information that might help authorities, contact Waterloo Police or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 22 HOURS AGO