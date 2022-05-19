ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

UK's Johnson facing no further action over lockdown parties - BBC

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RQZeV_0fjKhx3j00

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not face any further action over rule-breaking parties held in Downing Street during the coronavirus pandemic, the BBC's political editor said on Twitter on Thursday.

Johnson, who has previously apologised after receiving a fine, has dismissed calls to step down over gatherings held in his office and residence, an investigation into which has now been concluded by police. read more

Reporting by Muvija M, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
Reuters

Boris Johnson discussed Russia's blockade of Odesa with Ukraine's Zelenskiy

May 22 (Reuters) - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday discussed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Russia's blockade of Ukraine's shipping port Odesa, a Downing Street spokesperson said. Johnson resolved to redouble efforts to provide vital food and humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine and ensure the country...
EUROPE
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#British
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

Norway warns of possible monkeypox infections in Oslo

OSLO, May 21 (Reuters) - Norway has begun searching for possible cases of monkeypox in the capital Oslo, the country's Institute of Public Health (FHI) said on Saturday. "A foreigner who visited Oslo from May 6-10 has, after returning home, been confirmed to have been infected," FHI said. It did not say which country had identified the case.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Israel confirms first monkeypox case

JERUSALEM, May 21 (Reuters) - Israel on Saturday reported its first confirmed case of monkeypox, which officials expected would be contained. The case is a man in his 30s who had returned from a trip in western Europe, according to the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center - Ichilov, where he is quarantined and in mild condition.
WORLD
Reuters

Taiwan fails in bid to join WHO assembly after China pressure

GENEVA, May 23 (Reuters) - Taiwan's bid to attend the World Health Organization's annual assembly was rejected on Monday, the assembly said, after a campaign of diplomatic pressure from China to isolate the island, which it considers to be one of its own provinces. World Health Assembly (WHA) President Ahmed...
HEALTH
Reuters

Oman ends all COVID protective measures

(Reuters) - Oman announced on Sunday the lifting of all measures that had been taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, in all venues and for all activities, state TV reported, citing a statement from the government committee dealing with the pandemic. There have been 389,943 infections and 4,260 coronavirus-related...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

444K+
Followers
331K+
Post
210M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy