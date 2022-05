APPLETON, Wis., (WFRV) – A man is in custody after standing on the roof of an Appleton parish with a gun on Thursday morning. According to the Appleton Police Department, just after 10 a.m., officers responded to the 1200 South Matthias Street for reports that a man was pointing a gun at another individual and then pointing the gun at himself.

