PCM’s baseball and softball squads will begin Heart of Iowa Conference play Monday night on the road at South Hamilton. The Mustangs’ baseball squad will be looking for their first win of the season after getting shut out by Pella and Newton in their first two games, being outscored 31-0 combined. Through two games, PCM has no runs and three hits, struggling to put the barrel on the bat. The Mustangs will be looking to get in the win column against Heart of Iowa Conference foe South Hamilton. The two teams split their two meetings last season, with PCM leading the series 15-8 in the Varsity Bound era.

PELLA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO