Evelyn Fresco went 1-for-3 with two RBI to help lift Bridgewater-Raritan past Ridge 6-5 in Bridgewater. Bridgewater-Raritan (11-15) took a 6-2 lead into the sixth before Ridge (4-15) scored three runs in the top of the inning to pull within. However, that was as far as it could get as Audrey Fresco came in for the save.

BRIDGEWATER, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO